5 Tempting Photos From the 2024 Slutsky Lumber Calendar





Slutsky Lumber Calendar 2024

Images: Courtesy of @victoriajanashvili

Here's some timber to keep you warm on these winter nights. A lumber company has released a steamy calendar featuring local community members.

"Slutsky Lumber wants to give you wood!" the company said in a statement.

The Ellenville, N.Y., company has served its local community for 64 years and is releasing a wet and wild pinup calendar to celebrate the community and the start of a new year.

According to its website, Slutsky Lumber was founded by George Slutsky, a World War II veteran, on his family’s farm in 1959. In 2021, Jonathan and Rebecca Falcon bought the lumberyard and have continued the company's legacy.

"The calendar and accompanying sexy shorts feature local artists, business owners, and residents banging and screwing around," the company said. $10 of every purchase goes to the Family of Ellenville, visit Slutsky Lumber for more!

All images are courtesy of @victoriajanashvili. Check them out below

Scott Frost, C.O.F.F.E. Secretary / Shadowland Board of Directors & Johnny Frost C.O.F.F.E Vice President / Town Councilperson

Slutsky Lumber Calendar 2024

Image: Courtesy of @victoriajanashvili

Andy Weil, A&E Contracting, 40 year Slutsky Lumber Customer & Christine Saward, Family of Ellenville Volunteer

Slutsky Lumber Calendar 2024

Image: Courtesy of @victoriajanashvili

Lily Feldman, Owner of Pink Clementine & Mill & Main & Chris Weathered, Owner of Mill & Main

Slutsky Lumber Calendar 2024

Image: Courtesy of @victoriajanashvili

Megan Fredrick, Owner of Fredrick Farm Goat Rescue & Sanctuary

Slutsky Lumber Calendar 2024

Image: Courtesy of @victoriajanashvili

Rebecca & Jon Falcon, Owners of Slutsky Lumber

Slutsky Lumber Calendar 2024

Image: Courtesy of @victoriajanashvili

www.instagram.com