5-term Escambia Supervisor of Elections David Stafford resigns for election security job

Escambia County's five-term Supervisor of Elections David Stafford announced Tuesday he is resigning to take an election security job with the federal government.

Stafford sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis that he intends to step down from his position on Jan. 15 to take a job as an election security advisor with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Stafford was elected to run Escambia County's elections in 2004. His previous experience had been working as former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough's chief of staff. Stafford joined Scarborough in his transition to television in 2001 working as a senior writer and producer for Scarborough's show on MSNBC until Stafford returned to his hometown of Pensacola to enter local politics in a run for the elections administrator post.

Since taking office, Stafford has easily won reelection four times and become a nationally respected elections administrator. Stafford has served previously as president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections and as legislative chair of the National Association of Election Officials.

You may like: Appleyard: Looking back at Escambia County's first election

"We have seen tremendous change in election administration in Florida over the past two decades," Stafford wrote. "The significant reforms that began in the wake of the 2000 election have transformed how voters register and how votes are cast and counted in Florida and around the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have been an election official during this consequential time and am proud of what has been accomplished."

The role of Escambia County supervisor of elections will be on the ballot in 2024.

Stafford asked DeSantis to consider appointing Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sonya Daniel to his position to fill the remainder of his term, which ends next year.

"I am eternally grateful to the voters of Escambia County for allowing me the opportunity to serve for nearly twenty years and look forward to continuing to serve the public in a different role," Stafford wrote. "I am especially thankful for our staff, poll workers, my colleagues, and my family for their support throughout my tenure."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: David Stafford leaving Escambia elections post for federal position