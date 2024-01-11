These 5 Texas cities have the worst highway traffic in the South, study shows

The University of Texas at Austin will be funding a cap over I-35 from 15th Street to Dean Keeton, bottom, which will be part of the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion project.

Texas traffic can feel like the worst in the nation. A recent study by Coast proves that feeling is pretty accurate.

Out of the 10 cities with the busiest highways in the south, the Lone Star State houses five of them. They're in the Denton-Lewisville area, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, Conroe-The Woodlands, Houston and San Antonio.

Despite how awful I-35 can feel in Austin, the state capital didn't make the cut. The other five are in Sarasota-Bradenton, Miami, Atlanta, Burlington and Fredericksburg, with Miami claiming the unfortunate crown with the busiest highways in the South.

The study took the daily average traffic data from the Federal Highway Administration to determine which highways are busiest across the nation. It also ranked the busiest interstate highways in the U.S., with I-10 and I-69 in Houston coming in at 11th and 15th busiest, respectively. California highways occupied the first seven spots on the list.

It might be surprising not to see I-35 in the ranks because of how time-consuming and congested it can be for 18-wheelers specifically. Regardless, things might get even worse soon with the planned $4.5 billion expansion's construction to begin in mid-2024, which is projected to finish in a decade.

Top 10 U.S. cities with the busiest highways in the South

Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Fredericksburg, Virginia Burlington, North Carolina Conroe-The Woodlands, Texas Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Houston, Texas Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas San Antonio, Texas Denton-Lewisville, Texas

What is the longest highway in Texas?

Interstate 10 is the longest highway in Texas, spanning 878.7 miles between El Paso and Orange, according to TxDOT.

