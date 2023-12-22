5 things to do in Boise during Christmas break: Bands, sports, a ‘global sensation’

Got a bunch of family staying with you over Christmas break? Or just need to escape the house? Here are some fun things to do from the Boise events calendar.

1. Go to a concert

It’s not all Christmas carols the rest of December ...

▪ Blues Addicts: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25 general, $30 preferred. Eventbrite. Special guests: The Brass Tacks Horn. NEARLY SOLD OUT

▪ Nightmare Christmas Concert and Costume Contest: Featuring GHOSTBOX, Black Marrow, Cardiac Drift, The Mall Goth Moths. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $15. Eventbrite. $20 at the door.

▪ Sheep Bridge Jumpers/Floating Witch’s Head: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, Shrine Basement, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $12. Eventbrite. $15 at the door.

▪ Afrosonics: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $15. Eventbrite. $20 at the door. Special guests: Sunsmith, Mungo, Boss Elvice aka Mr Wanted & Natalie.

▪ Jerro: 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, The Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.

▪ Pixie and the Partygrass Boys/Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $18. Eventbrite. $22 at the door.

▪ Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. Ticketmaster. Opening: Priest Boise, Still Dangerous.

▪ Femme Von Follies’ New Year’s Eve Burlesque and Cabaret: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20 general ($25 door), $40 VIP. Eventbrite.

2. Watch some hoops

Head to ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University on Friday, Dec. 29, for men’s basketball action between the Broncos and Utah Valley Wolverines. Tickets range from $10 to $40 at broncosports.com, or call (208) 426-4737.

Max Rice scored a game-high 24 points as Boise State defeated Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 17 for the Broncos’ record 20th straight home victory.

3. Enjoy the arts

▪ The critically acclaimed musical “Six” rolls into town next week at the Morrison Center at Boise State University. The pitch: “From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation everyone is losing their head over!” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday Dec. 30; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Grab seats for $49 to $159 through Ticketmaster.

Terica Marie, second from right, is Anna of Cleves in the North American tour of “Six.”

▪ Last chance to see Ballet Idaho’s “The Nutcracker.” The final shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, and noon Sunday, Dec. 24. They’ll happen at the Morrison Center. Tickets are $38 to $118 at Ticketmaster.

4. Tour holiday lights

▪ Most of us are familiar with Winter Garden aGlow. With hundreds of thousands of lights draped across the grounds of the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, it’s a Boise tradition. But the annual holiday fundraiser has been freshened up with new displays and larger attractions this year. There are tons of photo opportunities, including the new life-size Kid’s Gingerbread House. Oh, and want an adult beverage? Check out the Snow Globe Bar, a pop-up alcohol oasis with holiday-themed drinks.

Winter Garden aGlow runs Wednesday through Sunday evenings. Cost? $18 general, $14 garden members and children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger. Call (208) 343-8649 or purchase online: idahobotanicalgarden.org. If the time slot does not appear on the ticketing page of the Garden’s website, it’s sold out. The last ticketed admission slot is at 8 p.m; the garden closes at 9. Tickets also will be sold at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis.

▪ Free Meridian tour: Brilliant lights decorate trees (including a 75-foot-tall one) and a 250-foot tunnel at the Scentsy Commons Holiday Lights, 2901 E. Pine Ave. In all, more than 900,000 lights illuminate the Scentsy campus. The show runs daily from sunset to sunrise through Jan. 15. You don’t need a ticket; just stroll and enjoy.

People walk by a 75-foot tall Christmas light tree at Scentsy Commons in Meridian in 2021.

▪ Don’t even get out of the car. Christmas in Color, a drive-thru animated light show, has returned to Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., in Garden City. Here’s the pitch: “Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this lighting extravaganza — we won’t judge you if you join the kids with your face pressed against the window!” The show runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily (closed Christmas Day) through Saturday, Dec. 30. A general admission ticket is $35 per vehicle. And you can drop an extra $15 for a party pack, which includes 3-D glasses, light-bulb necklaces and more. Purchase online at christmasincolor.net. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

5. Go ice skating

▪ A free synthetic ice skating rink has been installed at Grove Plaza in downtown Boise — with free helmet, skate (and skate aid) rentals, too. Glide on Grove is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, including Christmas Eve. For more information, check out downtownboise.org/GlideOnGrove.

▪ The Village at Meridian’s ice skating rink is open with afternoon and evening hours available most days through mid-January. (Closed Christmas Day.) You make a reservation at The Village’s website or walk up to reserve a slot. Times are booked in 30-minute increments. It costs $7 per adult, $5 per child 12 and younger. Prices include skate rental. Online: thevillageatmeridian.com.

▪ If you’re in Canyon County, there’s an ice skating rink and ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell. You can book a session in advance or walk up. With skate rental, it costs $14 adult, $7 ages 5 and younger. Helmet rentals are free. Information online: indiancreekplaza.com/ice-skating.