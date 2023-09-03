5 THINGS: Here's how you can help with suicide prevention

Sep. 2—September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The National Institute of Mental Health, in coordination with 988lifeline.org offers five steps that can help prevent suicide.

1 Ask "Are you thinking about suicide?"

"Asking communicates that you're open to speaking about suicide in a non-judgmental and supportive way. Asking in this direct, unbiased manner can open the door for effective dialogue about their emotional pain and can allow everyone involved to see what next steps need to be taken."

2 Be there for the person.

"This could mean being physically present for someone, speaking with them on the phone when you can, or any other way that shows support for the person at risk."

3 Keep them safe.

"Have they already done anything to try to kill themselves before talking with you? Does the person experiencing thoughts of suicide know how they would kill themselves? Do they have a specific, detailed plan? What's the timing for their plan? What sort of access do they have to their planned method? Knowing the answers to each of these questions can tell us a lot about the imminence and severity of danger the person is in."

4 Help them connect.

"Helping someone with thoughts of suicide connect with ongoing supports (like the 988 Lifeline) can help them establish a safety net for those moments they find themselves in a crisis."

5 Follow up with them.

"After your initial contact with a person experiencing thoughts of suicide and after you've connected them with the immediate support systems they need, make sure to follow up with them to see how they're doing. Leave a message, send a text, or give them a call. The follow-up step is a great time to check in with them to see if there is more you are capable of helping with or if there are things you've said you would do and haven't yet had the chance to get done for the person."

— Ronn Rowland