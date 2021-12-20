5 things about the judge who refused to release Jeffrey Epstein grand jury transcripts

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Donald Hafele (pronounced Haffle) on Monday denied the release of grand jury documents for a proceeding after which Jeffrey Epstein was charged only as a "John," who had solicited a prostitute.

State Attorney Barry Krischer sunk his own case when only one victim — a 14-year-old — testified and he trotted out her MySpace pages, which depicted her drinking with boys. The charge didn't reflect her age.

The Palm Beach Post sued to find out what kind of evidence prosecutors presented under a provision in the law that allows the release of the secret material in the interest of "furthering justice."

Judge Donald Hafele knows his way around many Epstein court cases

1. Hafele, 64, is no stranger to Jeffrey Epstein cases. He presided over several cases involving Epstein in the 2000's, including the civil cases brought by victims after Epstein agreed to the "deal of the century." He also presided over Epstein's defamation case against Scott Rothstein, of the $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme fame, and Brad Edwards, one of the victims' chief attorneys.

Disparaging remarks about Italians in Subway founder lawsuit

2. In 2016, while presiding over a lawsuit involving Subway founder Fred DeLuca and developer Anthony Pugliese, he made a disparaging remark about Italians. "There are so many right-hand men with our Italian folks."

Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese eventually paid the widow of Subway founder Fred DeLuca $12.8 million in connection with failed plans to build a city in Central Florida. Hafele added $10.3 million in legal fees to Pugliese's legal tab.

After a monthlong trial, a jury found Pugliese committed civil theft by sending DeLuca $2.9 million in phony invoices from fake companies he created concerning a city to be named Destiny. Pugliese used the money for various personal expenses, including installing a moat chiller to protect tropical fish swimming around his $31 million Gulf Stream mansion.

Courtney Wild, left, sexual assault victim of Jeffrey Epstein, listens as her lawyer Brad Edwards speak, during a press conference where she called on other potential victims of Epstein to contact the FBI or lawyers with their information, Tuesday July 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Ruling on Epstein's victims' abortions

3. During one of the victim cases, Hafele made a controversial ruling that gave lawyers representing Epstein the right to subpoena abortion records from the women suing him.

He said at the time that the records could help Epstein rebut the women's claims that they suffered psychological ills after being paid to give him sexually abusive massages at his Palm Beach mansion when they were as young as 14. Epstein's defense attorneys had to find out about the abortions from the victims — no fishing expedition allowed — and the records could not be public.

Lawsuit over Pulse, Omar Mateen, Jupiter security firm

4. He also presided over a lawsuit involving the Jupiter security firm G4S Secure Solutions and whether it was responsible for the Pulse nightclub shooting by Omar Mateen in Orlando in 2016. Mateen worked as a security guard for G4S.

The suit claimed the security firm ignored complaints from Mateen's co-workers that he was unhinged, angry and repeatedly professed admiration for Islamic extremists and mass killers, but famed Stuart attorney Willie Gary claims the firm faked documentation to allow him to obtain a security firearms license.

While expressing sympathy for those who lost loved ones and for the more than 50 people who were wounded when Mateen opened fire in the crowded Orlando nightspot, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele said G4S Secure Solutions had nothing to do with the attack.

Hafele has been on the circuit court bench since 2008

5. Hafele was appointed to the circuit court bench in 2008 and won election unopposed in 2010. He graduated from the University of Miami law school in 1982, was a civil litigator until 1999 when he was elected to the county bench.

