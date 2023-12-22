5 THINGS TO KNOW: How Choctaw tribal members can obtain a free indoor air assessment

Dec. 22—The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how tribal members can receive a free indoor air assessment.

1 What agencies from the Choctaw Nation are heading the program?

Choctaw Nation's Public Health is partnering with the tribe's Environmental Protection Services to provide a free air quality test for all tribal members living on the reservation.

2 What does the assessment test for?

Mold, moisture, and radon.

3 Who can request the free assessment?

Any CDIB cardholder in the household makes the home eligible.

4 How do I make the request?

Contact Choctaw Nation Public Health at 580-916-9140 ext. 83851 to make the request.

5 Where can I find out more information about the two tribal agencies?

More information about Choctaw Nation Public Health can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/services/tribal-public-health/. For more information about the tribe's Environmental Protection Services, visit www.choctawnation.com/about/eps/.

—Derrick James