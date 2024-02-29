5 THINGS TO KNOW: How Choctaw Youth can receive employment for the Summer

Feb. 28—The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on the tribe's 477 Program Youth Employment Services that helps Native American Youth to gain experience in today's workforce.

1 What is the 477 Program?

The program assists youth with opportunities for employment, education, training, and related services needed to succeed in the workforce. These services are provided under Public Law 102-477

2 Who is eligible for the services?

Participants must be ages 16 to 21 on or before the first day of work. The participant must be a CDIB cardholder and live within the Choctaw reservation.

3 How long is the work program?

Participants are permitted to work up to five weeks and are provided with basic work skills and good work habits necessary to enter the job market.

4 Where will program participants work?

Placement with employing agencies such as businesses and organizations, both public and non-profit. Employment training is provided based on the participant and service area needed.

5 How can I apply and what is the deadline?

The deadline is 11:59 PM on March 1. Applications are available online through the Chahta Achvffa portal at chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com.

—Derrick James