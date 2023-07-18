5 things to know about the Columbia SC shooting on Greystone Boulevard

Columbia police and Richland County sheriff’s deputies have had a busy Tuesday.

Police and deputies descended upon the area along Stoneridge, Greystone Boulevard in Columbia after receiving reports at 11:47 a.m. of a suspect firing a gun. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement, but nobody was killed and the public is no longer in danger.

Here are five things to know about the shooting.

#1 Suspect in custody

The alleged gunman was arrested at the scene. The suspect, whose name has not been revealed, was shot in the upper body in an exchange of gunfire with Columbia police and Richland deputies, Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said at a Tuesday news conference. The suspect was taken to a hospital and the would is non-life-threatening.

#2 Law enforcement engaged quickly

Officers arrived on the scene about 4 minutes after receiving reports about a shooter and then encountered the suspect, Kelly said. The suspect then began shooting at the officer, who returned fire. The suspect fled into a nearby wooded area, where he was arrested.

#3 No other gunshot victims

No members of the public were shot during the incident. Kelly said an officer was injured during the shooting, but did not have details at the news conference about how he was hurt.

There was at least one police car shot during the incident.

#4 No motive known yet

No details have been given about a motive for the shooting. However, Kelly did say the suspect was a gang member who was on probation and prohibited from carrying a firearm.

#5 Area still locked down

Although the incident is over, there is still a heavy police presence at the scene. The I-126 exit for Greystone Boulevard was closed, the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported. Traffic cameras near the exit were disabled. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also on the scene with police and the sheriff’s department, Kelly said. The crime scene is still being processed.