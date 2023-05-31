5 things to know about Cyrus Carmack-Belton, his death in Columbia SC and what’s happened since

Much of the community has been reeling after a gas station owner allegedly shot and killed a Columbia teenager on Sunday.

Cyrus Carmack-Belton, 14, was shot and killed not far from the Shell gas station at 7441 Parklane Road where he had an argument with owner Rick Chow, who had accused him of shoplifting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Chow, 58 has been charged with murder.

Here are five things to know about the ongoing case.

1. Carmack-Belton was shot in the back

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Carmack-Belton died from a single gunshot wound and was shot in the back, specifically his right lower back. Rutherford said the gunshot wound caused hemorrhaging, as well as significant damage to the teen’s heart.

She added that the teen’s injuries were consistent with someone who was running away from his assailants.

“This was not an accidental shooting by any means,” Rutherford said in a Monday press conference. “This was a very intentional shooting and unfortunately Cyrus Carmack-Belton lost his life.”

2. Rick Chow is still in jail

Chow was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Monday afternoon. Chow appeared before a magistrate inside the center on Tuesday. Bond will be set at a later date by a circuit court judge.

Rick Chow waits for a bond hearing to begin at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Chow is accused of fatally shooting Columbia teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton in the back after an apparent argument between the two at Chow’s Parklane Road store Sunday night, according to Richland County officials. (Pool image, WLTX, Chris Brathwaite)

Chow was represented at the hearing by Columbia attorney James Snell. Both Snell and Chow declined to speak at the hearing.

3. No evidence of shoplifting

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has said that Carmack-Belton went in the store and the owners suspected him of shoplifting. However, the investigation has revealed no evidence of shoplifting.

“We have no evidence that he stole anything, whatsoever,” Lott said during the Monday press conference.

The sheriff added that surveillance footage shows that the teen at one point removed four water bottles from a cooler, but put them back.

4. Carmack-Belton attended Summit Parkway Middle School

Carmack-Belton was a student at Summit Parkway Middle and had just graduated from the eighth grade in a ceremony last week.

“The Richland 2 family is devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our Summit Parkway Middle School students,” the district said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the Carmack-Belton family in their time of loss.”

5. Protests end in gas station vandalism

A peaceful crowd gathered at the Shell gas station on Monday afternoon. However, a crowd at the station was dispersed later that night after protests turned destructive, the sheriff’s department states. Deputies at the scene reported that they found shattered windows and a large crowd of people inside the business stealing merchandise.

Lott has vowed to arrest the vandals, noting on Tuesday that his department had security footage of the incident. He added that deputies had been assigned to guard the store.