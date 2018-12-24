5 things to know about DNA tests before you send your spit

This Christmas, plenty of people will find DNA tests under the tree.

They're easy to use — just send 23andMe, Ancestry, or one of their competitors your spit, and in exchange you're promised a detailed breakdown of your heritage. For a little extra cash, you can learn about your genetic health risks, too.

23andMe and Ancestry are privately held companies that don't disclose sales numbers. But ads for them are all over the internet these days. Last year, Ancestry claimed it sold 1.6 million kits (which regularly start at $99) in the four days leading up to Cyber Monday.

The appeal is obvious. It's fascinating to learn where your family is from. And when it comes to your health, the more you know, the better, right? Well, before you send in your saliva, you might want to know a few things.

You're giving them your family's DNA, too

Obviously, you share DNA with your relatives. That's why ancestry tests work in the first place.

But think for a second what that means. If you provide genetic information about yourself, you're also providing information about them — whether they consent to a DNA test or not. Back in April, the suspected "Golden State Killer" was caught because his distant relative used a service called GEDmatch.

Catching a murderer = a good thing. And yet, the incident shows how people can be tracked with DNA tests even if they don't take one, a scary concept if you're living under a repressive regime, or you're just freaked out in general about your privacy.

It's 23andMe's policy to "resist law enforcement inquiries to protect customer privacy," the company said when the suspect was apprehended. And Ancestry said it will "not share any information with law enforcement unless compelled to by valid legal process."

So, basically, you'll have to trust them. And there are other services that don't promise the same level of privacy.

Your DNA could be sent to a corporation

Your genetic information is valuable. Specifically, to pharmaceutical companies. Over the summer, 23andMe received a $300 million investment from GlaxoSmithKline. As part of the agreement, the pharmaceutical giant will get access to anonymized data from 23andMe's DNA kits.

That could be very useful for developing drugs. But, again, you've got to trust several companies to keep your data private — which, these days, can be hard to do. If you don't want your genetic profile passed around, both 23andMe and Ancestry let you opt out of sharing your DNA for research purposes.

White people. More

Image: Shutterstock / AboutLife

Ancestry tests work great ... for white people

Companies use different algorithms based on different sets of data. Most of that data comes from people of recent European ancestry.

The problem, obviously, is that a lot of people don't have grandparents or great-great-great-grandparents from England or Italy or Denmark. Most people on Earth, actually! That means if you're from, say, Asia or Africa, you might not get as detailed a profile as you'd like.

My mother, who was born in the Philippines, actually got an update from 23andMe with new information about her heritage. Her history didn't change. But as the company gets more DNA kits from people of Asian descent, the algorithm churns out modified results. Which is great ... but that does mean right now, if you're not white, you might have to wait a bit longer for more accurate results.