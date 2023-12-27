5 THINGS TO KNOW: What does the Oklahoma Attorney General do and how to contact the office

Dec. 27—The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General answers questions on what the office does for the citizens of Oklahoma.

What does the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General do?

The Attorney General of Oklahoma is an elected executive position in state government. The Attorney General serves as the chief legal and law enforcement officer of the state and is responsible for advising the various agencies and departments of state government. The Office of the Attorney General prosecutes offenses of the Oklahoma state statutes, advocates for the rights of residents, represents other state agencies, and serves the people of Oklahoma.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond's priorities include eliminating illegal marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma, improving tribal relations, addressing a culture of corruption and scandal, and ensuring transparency in government.

How can I contact the Attorney General's office?

The front desk of the Attorney General's office can be reached at (405) 521-3921.

Who can request a legal opinion?

Legislators, district attorneys, and any state officer, board, commission, or department can request a legal opinion. The Attorney General is not authorized to issue opinions to cities, towns, or other political subdivisions, school districts, private citizens or organizations.

To request an opinion, submit a signed written request containing, at a minimum, a complete statement of the relevant issues and a concise question of law, to opinion.coordinator@oag.ok.gov or mail to:

Opinion Coordinator

Office of the Attorney General

313 NE 21st Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Requests from a state board or commission must be made by official action or a vote by the members. In addition, boards, commissions, or other agencies that have legal counsel must include in their request a legal memorandum citing basic research, points of law and the requestor's own conclusion of the question(s) asked.

How can I get legal advice or help?

The Office of the Attorney General is not authorized to advise or represent private citizens on personal legal matters. If you need help with a personal legal matter, you should reach out to a private attorney. More information is available from the Oklahoma Bar Association at www.okbar.org/findalawyer.

Where can I look up Oklahoma state laws?

Oklahoma statutes are available at www.oklegislature.gov/osstatuestitle.aspx. The Oklahoma State Courts Network also compiles state statutes and court decisions, as well as the Oklahoma Constitution.

—Derrick James