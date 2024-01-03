5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to donate blood at this year's Boots and Badges Blood Drive

Jan. 3—Our Blood Institute details how to donate blood at the annual McAlester Boots and Badges Blood Drive to be held Friday at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford in McAlester.

1 When is the McAlester Boots and Badges Blood Drive?

The blood drive will be held Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford, 720 George Nigh Expressway in McAlester

2 Who is eligible to donate blood?

Anyone who is healthy and older than age 16 can give blood.

16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.

There is no upper age limit on blood donation. Senior citizens contribute greatly to the community's life-saving blood supply.

Although all blood types are needed, those with O-negative type blood are especially encouraged to donate.

3 Are there any medical conditions that will disqualify me from donating?

Many common medical conditions — like high blood pressure and diabetes — won't disqualify you from donating. As long as your condition is well-regulated, you can usually donate. Other conditions, like cancer, require a waiting period before donating. Cancer survivors can generally donate blood one year after being declared cancer free, although those who have had hematologic blood cancers like leukemia or lymphoma are permanently ineligible to donate.

4 What will I receive for my donation?

Donors will receive a Boots and Badges Blood Drive T-shirt and more special offers from Our Blood Institute.

5Are appointments needed?

Walk-ins are welcome with appointments can be made online by visiting www.obi.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777.