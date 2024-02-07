5 THINGS TO KNOW: Early in-person voting for Feb. 13 election begins this week

Feb. 7—The Oklahoma Election Board provides information regarding early voting in the upcoming Feb. 13 Special Elections.

1 Where will elections be held on Feb. 13 in Pittsburg County?

In the city of McAlester and in the Frink-Chambers and Krebs School Districts. Regular polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

2 When and where will early in-person absentee balloting be held?

On Thursday, Feb. 8, and on Friday, Feb. 9, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Pittsburg County Election Board has a temporary office on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center.

There is no early in-person voting on Saturday for this election.

3 Where will early in-person ballots be cast at the Expo Center?

Go inside the Expo Center's front entrance. The election board will be set up on the second floor.

4 What are the voters in the city of McAlester deciding in these elections?

Voters in the city of McAlester's Ward 1 are casting ballots for their council seat. Ward 1 voters will decide between Jimmy Plummer, Mary Ann Dunagan, and Levi Gilmore to represent the ward on the city's council.

All voters in McAlester will decide on approving an ordinance granting Public Service Company of Oklahoma a 25-year non-exclusive franchise in the city.

5 What will voters in the Frink-Chambers and Krebs School Districts decide in the Feb. 13 election?

Voters in the Frink-Chambers Public School District will vote on a proposed $365,000 school bond issue to construct and equip a new playground for the early elementary on newly acquired property, clean and prepare the property to improve the traffic flow and safety around the building, and prepare the newly acquired land for future use. The district says there will be no projected tax increase.

Voters in the Krebs School District will vote on a proposed school bond during the Feb. 13 special election to add additional classrooms, a gym, and safe room for the growing school district. According to the district, the new bond is needed because the district's current bond comes off the books in 2025.

—Derrick James