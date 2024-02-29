5 THINGS TO KNOW: Early voting in Presidential Preferential Primary

Feb. 29—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes and the State Election Board provide details on early voting for the March 5 Super Tuesday Presidential Preferential Ballot.

1 When does early in-person absentee ballot voting begin for the Presidential Preferential Primary?

Early voting is available Thursday, February 29, and Friday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Southeast Expo Center 2nd Floor at 4500 W U.S. Highway 270, McAlester. Regular polling places will be open on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

2 Who can vote by early in-person absentee ballot in this election?

Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

3 Who else can vote early by in-person absentee balloting?

Early voting is open to all voters. You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. It's a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.

4 Which political parties have candidates on the Presidential Preferential Primary ballot in Oklahoma?

Three primary elections will take place — Republican, Democrat and Libertarian. For the 2024-2025 election years, the Democratic Primary has opened its primaries to independent voters. However, the Republican and Libertarian parties have chosen to keep their primaries closed — meaning only registered voters those parties may vote in that party's primary election. Independent voters who wish to participate in the Democratic Party Primary must request a primary ballot from election workers.

5 Can those who need assistance request help?

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled, infirm, or illiterate. Such individuals may ask to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the County Election Board directly for instructions. For questions, please contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.

—James Beaty