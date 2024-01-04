5 THINGS TO KNOW: Election Day tips and reminders

Jan. 3—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes offers reminders and tips to voters, especially first-time voters, in advance of the Jan. 9 Special Election.

1 What if a mistake is made in marking a ballot?

Mark your ballot using the example posted at your polling place and inside your ballot booth. If you make a mistake, do not try to correct it. Instead, take your ballot to the precinct officials. They will destroy the ballot and issue a new one.

2 Does a voter have to make a selection for every item on the ballot in order for it to be counted?

You do not need to make a selection for each election/issue on the ballot in order for your ballot to be counted. The voting device will cast votes only for those elections/issues which you have marked.

3 What is the procedure for inserting ballots into the system?

Ballots can be read by the voting device regardless of how you insert the ballot into the system. If the system detects too many markings for a single office or question, an error report will be printed and the ballot will be returned to the voter for a new ballot to be issued.

4 What about those who need assistance or want to use the audio-assisted ballot system?

If you need assistance or would like to use the audio-assisted ballot system, let a precinct official know. You do not have to show proof of a disability to use the audio-assisted ballot system.

5 Is identification required to vote in an election?

Yes. Be sure to bring an approved form of identification. Photo identification cards issued by the federal government, state of Oklahoma, or a federally-recognized tribe are accepted. You may also use the free, voter identification card mailed to you by your County Election Board when you registered to vote. Forms of identification with an expiration date must have an expiration date that falls after the date of the election.