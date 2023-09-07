5 THINGS TO KNOW Election Day tips and reminders

Sep. 7—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes offers tips and reminders to voters for the upcoming Sept. 12 Election Day for the city of McAlester and the Frink-Chambers Public School District.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular in-person absentee ballot voting is available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Pittsburg County Election Board's new temporary location at the Southeast Expo Center.

1 What should voters do if they have questions?

Voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place should call before Election Day. We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don't hesitate to call at 918-423-3877

2 What is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration?

The State Election Board's OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration, locate their polling place, and view a sample ballot. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

3 Is any identification required for those wanting to vote?

The County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

4 What if I forget my ID?

If you forget your ID, you may still cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit. Provisional ballots will be verified and if valid, will be counted after Election Day and before the election is certified.

5 Are any special provisions in place?

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled or infirmed, or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the County Election Board directly for instructions.

For questions, contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is temporarily at Southeast Expo Center 4500 U.S. Highway 270 in McAlester. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

—James Beaty