5 THINGS TO KNOW: When is EOSC'S Sapphire Ball online auction and how can I bid?

Feb. 21—Eastern Oklahoma State College provides information on the upcoming Sapphire Ball online auction.

1 When does the auction begin?

Bidding will be open from 10:00 a.m. on April 4 until the close at 6:00 p.m. on April 7, 2023.

2 Where will the bidding occur?

Bids will be accepted on 2024 Sapphire Ball Online Auction Facebook page.

3 How does bidding work?

Each auction item will have an individual post with photo(s). To make a bid for an Online Auction item, simply type the amount you wish to bid in the comment section of the item picture on Facebook. The opening bid on each item will be listed.

4 What happens if I have the winning bid?

Once the auction is declared closed, the last and highest bid entered on the comment section shall constitute the winning bid and will so be marked. In the event of a dispute, the Sapphire Ball Planning Committee will act as the final authority.

5 How are payments accepted?

The winning bidder will be contacted to arrange payment. Once payment has been processed, arrangements for pick-up, delivery or shipping of the item will be determined. Payment for items purchased must be made in full. The EOSC Development Foundation accepts cash, checks, and credit cards. Invoices will be available upon request. Any item left unclaimed after seven days will be offered to the next highest bidder and sold.

—Derrick James