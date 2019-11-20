5 things you should know about your family medical leave, according to a career expert

Warning: This story discusses depression, suicidal ideation, and in-patient care.

At 25 years old, I was in a dark pit of depression. I was contemplating the ultimate, permanent solution, and the last thing I wanted to do was go to work. I’d cry writing emails; my opinions and value faded in discussions; and I no longer was the proactive, dedicated employee my company wanted me to be. After trying to juggle it all, I realized that something needed to change. I needed a break. I needed to get my mental health under control. And I needed to control-alt-delete my life.

So on a Friday, the week before Christmas, I set up time with my human resources representative to discuss taking paid time off for a couple of days. That’s when I heard of the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) for the first time and was informed that I had the option to take up to twelve weeks off from work, while preserving my job—or an equivalent position—when I returned. But even after hearing this good news, I couldn’t help but worry: What would happen to my professional growth if I took time off? What would my coworkers think? Would the exact job I was doing before still be there for me? What would this mean for my future?

After meeting with HR, I went home to my parents’ house to think it over. My studio apartment in the city had become a place to dwell in my depression, and I knew being alone would bury me deeper into my bleak state. By Monday morning, however, my depression and morbid thoughts made me physically unable to work. Seeking an answer to my depleting mood, my parents took me to the hospital, where my honesty about the plans I was making and inability to be human anymore warranted a five-day stay in in-patient care.

Even though the week in the hospital taught me coping mechanisms and rebalanced my medications, I was still healing and raw.

I quickly realized that those worries I had were frivolous when it came to saving my life, which made an extra six weeks off almost imperative for my health. During my time off, I also didn’t have to fret about the everyday stressors that come with work, such as waking up, getting ready, commuting, or simply being pleasant. Work requires more than 40 hours a week and being able to mute all that for a time period was invaluable.

When I finally did go back to work, I was more centered and confident in my actions. My brain was under control, so I was under control. The time off gave me the break I needed to refocus on myself, so I could be the employee my company and I wanted to be. A job of similar function was waiting for me, my coworkers were happy I took the time for myself, and the break brought a new perspective on my priorities and work ethic.

While my experience was complicated, it worth it. So, in hopes of normalizing the idea of taking leave, I spoke with executive coach and host of OhHeyCoach Career Clinic podcast, Ronnie Dickerson Stewart, who has also taken leave for a different reason and learned a few things along the way.

The only way to break the stigma, is to embrace the Act.

“For many, and for any number of reasons, it can be hard to come into the workplace. So, for someone feeling overwhelmed by incremental stressors, it could feel like you have nowhere to go,” explains Stewart. The truth is, 20 million people take advantage of FMLA each year, making it more common than you think for people to reprioritize their lives.

To give a little background, the FMLA was established in 1993 after a nine-year pursuit in congress. The idea is that when your employees are satisfied in their personal lives, they’re more productive and able to contribute in the workplace. “Never having to experience an instance where you’d need to take a leave might sound amazing. However, the truth is most people will experience it sometime in their career,” says Stewart. In her case, she’s taken leave to support and grieve with her family after losing her brother in a house fire, for an unplanned surgery during pregnancy, and for the birth of her children both times.

Maternity leave isn’t the only type of leave.

While maternity leave is probably the most commonly known type of leave, taking a leave of absence from work to take care of others still disproportionately affects women. Even though women are generally the primary caretaker and are equal or primary breadwinners in their homes, the need for leave is evolving as gender roles become more dynamic and fluid. With companies taking note of these household evolutions, policies are changing to be inclusive of everyone.