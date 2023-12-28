5 things to know about the Gypsy Rose Blanchard case and its connection to Wisconsin

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was convicted for her role in her mother's fatal stabbing that attracted national attention and has a Wisconsin connection, was released early from prison Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Gypsy Blanchard and her then boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested in Wisconsin in 2015 for the murder of her mother "Dee Dee" Blanchard."

The crime launched a series on Hulu documenting a case of suspected Munchausen by Proxy, a psychological condition where a caregiver makes the person under their care ill or believe they are ill for sympathy and attention.

Here's what you need to know about Gypsy Blanchard and the connection to Wisconsin:

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Living in Missouri, Dee Dee's medical abuse of Gypsy started when she was 8 years old, where she said Gypsy was diagnosed with leukemia and muscular dystrophy and needed medical accommodations.

As she grew up, Gypsy thought she suffered from conditions like leukemia and used a wheelchair, feeding tube and had many surgeries.

Multiple doctors expressed concerns about Gypsy's health between 2007 and 2009 and in February 2011, Gypsy attempted to escape from her mother's home, after which she said Dee Dee punished her for it.

Gypsy snuck onto a Christian dating site and spoke to Godejohn, who lived in Big Bend, Wisconsin. On June 9, 2015, Godejohn traveled to Missouri to meet with Gypsy, where he went to the Blanchard's house and stabbed Dee Dee, killing her.

The couple fled to Wisconsin where they were arrested for the murder.

How old is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

This documentary focuses on the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard and her relationship with her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy Blanchard is 32 years old. She was born on July 27, 1991.

Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard go to prison?

Gypsy Blanchard brought Godejohn, who lived in Wisconsin, to Missouri to kill her mother after years of unnecessary surgeries and medications. After Godejohn killed Dee Dee, he and Gypsy took a bus back to Big Bend, where they were arrested in Waukesha County and charged with her murder.

Godejohn was convicted of murder in November 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Gypsy pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

What time was Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison?

Gypsy Blanchard served 85% of her 10-year sentence at Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center and was released from prison at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 28, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard married to?

After reportedly dating in prison, she married Ryan Scott Anderson in July 2022.

USA Today reporter Mary Walrath-Holdridge contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison, her connection to Wisconsin