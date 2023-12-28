5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is a Kasey Alert and how is it activated?

Dec. 28—Information is given on the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety's newest alert and the situations it is activated.

1 What is the Kasey Alert system?

House Bill 1077, authored by Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, established the Kasey Alert system and is named for Kasey Russell, a 29-year-old Cherokee Nation Citizen who went missing in 2016. Russell's remains were found six years later near where he was last seen. His family struggled to find law enforcement who would help find the missing man. Before HB1077 was passed, no state laws governed the missing endangered adult alert.

2 What does the alert require?

HB1077 requires the Department of Public Safety to develop and implement a statewide Kasey Alert system for adults who are critically missing. A critical missing adult is a person between the ages of 18 and 59 whose whereabouts are unknown and who is believed to have been abducted. If the alert involves a Native American, the alerts must include additional information about how to contact tribal law enforcement agencies about the case.

3 What else will the alert include?

The public alert will include facts about the person and the situation around the disappearance. The Kasey Alert criteria also include adults with diminished capacity who have wandered off and somebody that they feel is a danger to themselves or a danger to others.

4 Will this alert be sent to cell phones?

Yes, the alert can be sent to cell phones within the geographical area where the missing person was last seen.

5 Who played a part in getting this law passed?

The Oklahoma House of Representatives said the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women organization, tribal programs, loved ones and their families all played a part in the law passing.

—Derrick James