5 THINGS TO KNOW: More on voting by mail-in absentee ballot

Jan. 26—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes offers more information on voting by mail-in absentee ballot.

1 Who is exempt from having a mail-in absentee ballot notarized by the Jan. 29 deadline for the Feb. 13 election in McAlester, Krebs and the Frink-Chambers School District?

Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Voters who request a "physically incapacitated" ballot must have the signature on their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people. They must meet the Jan. 29 deadline.

2 Who can submit an absentee ballot application?

Only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

3 What about advice regarding the process of voting by mail-in absentee ballot?

Voters should allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the County Election Board. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned on time in order to be counted. All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, February 13.

4 Are any voters eligible for special allowances?

Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact the Voting Services Officer in their unit for an Absentee Ballot Application. Residents living overseas may obtain Absentee Ballot Applications from any United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate.

5 How can registered voters who are military personnel or who are otherwise overseas apply?

Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new Voter Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov.Voters with questions should contact the County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.

—James Beaty