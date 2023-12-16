5 THINGS TO KNOW: Reminders for this year's $10k drawing in downtown McAlester

Dec. 16—Organizers give information on the annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway set for Dec. 21 in downtown McAlester.

1 What is the 2023 McAlester $10,000 Christmas Drawing?

The event is brought to you each year by the nonprofit organization The McAlester Christmas Promotion. People shop at participating businesses to earn tickets to be placed in a big hopper for the drawing of several prizes leading up to the $10,000 cash giveaway grand prize.

2 How can I get tickets?

Shoppers who visit one of the more than 80 participating McAlester area businesses will receive one free ticket when visiting with an additional ticket given for every $10 spent up to $1,000 — which amounts to 101 total tickets. Businesses can give more tickets if they choose.

3 Are there ways to watch and listen to the drawing live if I don't want to stand downtown?

The drawing will be livestreamed on the drawing's Facebook page "McAlester's $10,000 Christmas Giveaway." McAlester Radio will also have the drawing live on one of its radio stations.

4 How much time do I have to get to the stage?

Those who have a winning ticket have exactly five minutes to step on the stage at Second Street and Choctaw Avenue from the time the ticket number is called regardless of how you are watching or listening. Winners must be 18 years old with a valid picture ID and the winning ticket in their hand before entering the stage within the 5-minute timeframe.

5 What other prizes will be given away?

Cash prizes, including the $10,000 grand prize will be given out this year along with prizes from area businesses.

—Derrick James