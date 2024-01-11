5 THINGS TO KNOW: Rev. Dr. Martin Dr. Luther King Jr. activities in McAlester

Jan. 11—Members of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission offer information on activities commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1 What events are the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission hosting to commemorate Dr. King?

Two events are planned to honor Dr. King, the MLK Commemorative Ceremony and also the MLK Unity Banquet.

The theme for both of the McAlester events is "Living the Dream; It Starts With Me — Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity."

2 When and where will the events be held?

The MLK Commemorative Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, at the Mount Triumph Baptist Church, 408 E. Wyandotte Ave. The public is welcome to attend the free event.

The following evening, the MLK Unity Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the McAlester High School Cafeteria, at 1 Buffalo Dr., with the public again welcome to attend.

3 Is there a cost to attend the Unity Banquet?

Tickets for the Unity Banquet are $10 each and are available from members of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event.

4 Who are featured speakers for the MLK events?

Wayne Hanway, of McAlester, is this year's speaker for the Friday, Jan. 12, Commemorative Ceremony at Mount Triumph Baptist Church.

Motivational speaker and author Tony L. Harris is featured speaker for the Saturday, Jan. 13, Unity Banquet at the MHS Cafeteria.

5 What else is included in the programs?

Music will be a part of both events, with the MLK Unity Choir performing Friday and Saturday under the direction of Loise Washington. The MLK Youth Choir, under the direction of Rosalyn Jones, will perform Saturday night at the MLK Unity Banquet.

Also, McAlester Mayor John Browne issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 15, 2024, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day in McAlester.

