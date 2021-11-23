5 things to know for safe holiday shopping and protecting packages against porch pirates

As we head into the homestretch of the holiday shopping season, authorities are once again warning Central Texas residents about the threat of “porch pirates,” thieves who steal packages from doorsteps.

According to a 2020 study by C+R Research, 43% of Americans have been a victim of package theft, 61% say they know someone who has had a parcel taken, and the average cost of a stolen package is about $136.

Here are five things to consider to keep your packages safe:

1. State law is behind you

The Texas Legislature in 2019 passed tougher penalties for package thieves, elevating the offense from a misdemeanor to a felony in certain cases. Depending on the number of addresses from which mail is taken, punishment can range from up to one year in jail and a fine of $4,000 to between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

2. Find a secure delivery spot

If you know you won’t be at home in time for deliveries, see if your workplace will allow you to have your purchases delivered there.

In Round Rock, a police program called Operation Front Porch lets residents pick up packages that are delivered to the station at 2701 N. Mays St. The program, now in its fifth year, grew from 30 packages received in 2017 to 500 last year.

As a free service for Round Rock residents, the police will accept holiday package deliveries and store them for up to three days. Extended weekday hours and Saturday pickups are available in December, police said. The last day to pick up packages this year is Dec. 23. For more information, visit roundrocktexas.gov/frontporch.

3. Get delivery alerts

When you’re notified of a delivery, arrange for a trusted neighbor to keep the package for you. Most delivery services also let you change the drop-off to when you’ll be home or pick up packages at their offices.

4. Thieves can strike as you shop, too

During your shopping runs, stow all holiday packages in your trunk, away from prying eyes. Lock and secure all windows and doors.

Also, park in well-lighted spots, which thieves tend to avoid — and never leave your vehicle with the keys in the ignition idling, no matter how quick the trip into the store will be.

5. Call police for help

If you think a Grinch has stolen a package, confirm that the package was delivered and then file a police report. Call 911 immediately if you see suspicious activity, and be sure to get an accurate description of the activity, vehicle or person.

