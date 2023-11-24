5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to safely handle and reheat Thanksgiving leftovers

Nov. 24—The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service offers tips on how to handle Thanksgiving leftovers to avoid potential foodborne illnesses.

1 How soon should my leftovers go into the fridge?

Refrigerate perishable items within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator. After two hours, perishable food enters the "danger zone" (between 40 F and 140 F), where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause food to become unsafe. Perishable food should be discarded if left out for longer than two hours, so refrigerate or freeze items to prevent food waste.

2 What kind of containers should be used?

After you breakdown your Thanksgiving meal into smaller portions, store leftover food in shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving, or in the freezer for later use.

3 Is there a time limit on keeping leftovers?

Use the Monday after Thanksgiving as a reminder that it is the last day you can safely eat leftovers. If you want to keep leftovers longer, freeze them within that four-day period. Frozen food stays safe indefinitely, though the quality may decrease over time (best quality if eaten within six months).

4 What temperature should I reheat leftovers?

Make sure your reheated leftovers reach 165 F as measured with a food thermometer. Reheat sauces, soups and gravies safely by bringing them to a rolling boil.

5 What is the best way to use a microwave?

When reheating in the microwave, cover and rotate the food for even heating. Arrange food items evenly in a covered microwave safe glass or ceramic dish and add some liquid, if needed. Because microwaves have cold spots, check the internal temperature of the food in several places with a food thermometer after allowing a resting time.

