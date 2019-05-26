5 Things You Need to Know About Space Investing

Five hundred satellite launches per year. 20,000 satellites in orbit. $1.75 trillion in annual sales.

Morgan Stanley's 2017 report on the "Investment Implications of the Final Frontier" made a strong case for investing in space companies today -- because by 2040, this could be one of the most important industries on (technically, off) Earth.

And it appears investors were listening. According to space investing research outfit Space Angels, private investors poured some $1.7 billion in new funds into space start-ups in Q1 2019, twice what was invested in the preceding quarter. In its latest issue of the Space Investment Quarterly, Space Angels -- which bills itself as providing investors "the most comprehensive market intelligence" in this sector -- makes the case that 2019 will be a truly "massive year" for investment in the space economy.

Image source: Getty Images.

Precisely how massive might it be?

Five facts tell the tale.

1. Explosive growth

December 8, 2010, arguably marked the beginning of the current space race. This was the date SpaceX launched its first Dragon space capsule aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, becoming the first private (nongovernmental) entity to orbit the Earth with a man-made spacecraft.

Up until that time, investors had invested less than $1 billion -- total -- into the creation and development of private space companies, the industry we now know as "New Space." But my, how times have changed.

Over the past decade, investment in New Space has exploded in scale, totaling some $20.4 billion invested into hundreds of private space ventures.

2. An expanding cast of characters

Ten years ago, you could tick off the list of true "space companies" on your fingers: There were Boeing and Lockheed Martin, of course. Along with the joint venture formed between Boeing and Lockheed, United Launch Alliance, this was probably the top tier of space companies.

Northrop Grumman and Orbital Sciences, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Ball Aerospace (a subsidiary of the packaging company), Sierra Nevada Corporation, and a few others rounded out the list. But still, this was only a small handful of nongovernmental space companies operating in the world.

Again, things have changed.

By Space Angels' count, the number of private space companies has now grown to 435 -- and these are just the ones receiving private investment dollars from as many as 587 different venture funds. Globally, Space Angels says it's now tracking some 1,500 space start-ups.

3. Mergers and acquisitions boom

Many of these companies are attracting venture capital investment. Some others are getting bought up in their entirety.

Space Angels calls Q1 "a particularly busy quarter for acquisitions," with billion-dollar-plus deals signed for Apax Partners to acquire satellite communications firm Inmarsat ($3.4 billion) and for Red Electrica de Espana to acquire satcom company Hispasat ($1.1 billion). At least three smaller acquisitions were also reported.

4. Satellites get most of the cash

Private investment currently focuses on satellite tech and launch companies, which attracted 93% of all private investment dollars in Q1. Satellite companies in particular attracted $1.5 billion in new funding.

That's more money than was invested in satellite start-ups than in all of 2018.