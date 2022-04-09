5 THINGS TO KNOW: Supporting Safenet's Walk A Mile In Their Shoes

Apr. 8—Safenet Services's annual Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event will be at Salina Park April 9 and at Rogers State University on April 16. Safenet Development Specialist Allison LaFever shares information on how to get involved. If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call Safenet's Crisis Line, 918-341-9400.

1. What is the Walk A Mile In Their Shoes Event?

Safenet is hosting Walk a Mile in Their Shoes in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month by walking one mile in the presence of family, friends, and community members to support the survivors of sexual assault. Lunch will be provided at both events, while supplies last.

2. Where and when are the walks?

Both location times are from 11 am until 2 pm. The location for Salina is in Salina Park located behind the public library. The Claremore location will be on the RSU campus beginning at the Athletics building which is located between Baird hall and the library.

3. Why is awareness important?

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and one in four women are victims of domestic violence. With such a startling statistic, that means someone you know personally has been affected or been a victim of domestic violence. Safenet provides a domestic violence shelter, crisis line, counseling, court advocates and more to victims. To do so, Safenet needs awareness and contributions from the community.

4. What is Safenet Services?

Safenet Services, Inc. is an agency serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. If domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking has been part of your life's story, Safenet will help you write a new chapter: one that is filled with security, dignity, and stability.

5. How can I support Safenet Services if I can't walk?

We encourage folks to attend to witness the event. Supporters can also sponsor walkers or donate online at safenetservices.org/donate-now. Safenet also welcomes volunteers who can sign up on their website.