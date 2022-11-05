5 things to know about how TVA will meet both its energy goals and customer demand

As TVA gets ready to shut down two of its legacy coal plants, Cumberland and Kingston, the agency will have to rely on other energy sources to power the Tennessee Valley while meeting its goals to decarbonize its system.

The utility has set a goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 while simultaneously projecting an enormous increase in customers' need for electricity. TVA CEO and President Jeff Lyash told USA TODAY Network-Tennessee says he expects energy demand to grow anywhere from 50% to 100% over the next two decades.

Here's what we know about TVA's changes in the coming years:

Special report: Special report: Tennessee's power generation is cleaner than ever. The next step is a 'huge question'

What is causing the increased demand?

The demand for energy depends on population, location, climate and industrial needs. As these factors grow in the states TVA serves, so does the demand.

Like other utilities across the country, TVA is experiencing a significant increase in demand for electricity as the region invests in tools and technology that decarbonize the economy, including new manufacturing processes and the adoption of electric vehicles.

TVA chooses natural gas to help decarbonize and meet growing demand

Natural gas is a significantly cleaner-burning fuel than coal, so by switching from coal to gas, TVA is significantly reducing its emissions.

Gas is a flexible fuel source that TVA can use to power its electric grid 24 hours a day, seven days a week, meeting what is called a baseload of energy. This quality is important because as energy demand grows, TVA must provide power to communities and businesses without interruption. By bringing more gas-powered plants online, utility leaders are able to ensure that.

The problems with natural gas and how industry is trying to solve them

Natural gas is still a fossil fuel and burning it hurts the environment, our climate and public health.

Gas is primarily made of methane, a greenhouse gas that is more potent than carbon dioxide. Because of this, the gas has to be transported carefully and efficiently, from the point of extraction to power plants.

Story continues

However, the gas supply chain is not fully regulated and carriers have had problems with how much gas has been released intentionally or unintentionally along the way. If the supply chain releases enough natural gas into the atmosphere, it might negate the benefits of switching from coal. Not to mention unregulated releases can cause long-term health conditions for people nearby.

Gas infrastructure also needs to be powered by burning fuels like gas or diesel. The emissions from these pieces of infrastructure also can create long-term health conditions.

The natural gas industry is developing new practices and technologies to reduce gas releases and electrify infrastructure. Federal agencies are working toward rules that reduce gas releases as well.

How renewable energy can help TVA's plans

TVA administrators plan to bring more solar energy and battery storage onto its electric grid to help with the growing demand and meet its goals to prevent climate change. But solar panels and batteries cannot provide power over a full 24-hour span like other sources can.

Special report: Tennessee's power generation is cleaner than ever. The next step is a 'huge question'

The time limit makes this renewable source a good candidate for helping TVA with its peak load, which is when the electric grid operates at its capacity, according to a report commissioned by the Sierra Club. For example, during the summer, TVA sees peak demand from afternoon to evening as homeowners and businesses run their air conditioning systems.

There are energy efficiency strategies TVA can deploy outside of its system to reduce 24-hour demand, such as upgrading people's homes with heat pumps. TVA can employ a strategy known as demand response in which it asks major industries to run during off-peak hours.

New technology will be key to continue reducing carbon dioxide emissions

While it's improving, gas plants still produce carbon dioxide as a byproduct of generating electricity. Using natural gas is still a barrier for TVA in its decarbonization goals. Eventually it will have to find ways to reduce its reliance on gas or reduce the emissions from gas plants.

TVA leaders are considering a number of different technologies and practices to implement, such as carbon capture, which pulls away greenhouses gasses after they're burned at the plants. TVA also is considering totally different alternatives like burning hydrogen fuel to produce electricity and building small modular nuclear reactors.

It's not clear which of these technologies might be implemented first but TVA said the last 20% of its carbon reductions goals will be the hardest to reach.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TVA's energy goals for natural gas and clean energy: What to know