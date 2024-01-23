5 THINGS TO KNOW: Voting by mail-ballot in Feb. 13 election

Jan. 23—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes gives details for voting by mail-in absentee ballot.

1 When is the deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot for the Feb. 13 election?

Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, for elections in McAlester, Krebs and the Frink-Chambers School District.

2 Who can vote by absentee ballot?

Absentee voting is available to all voters and applications can be submitted several ways. In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it's easy to apply. Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.

3 How can voters apply to vote by absentee ballot?

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

4 When is the deadline for completed absentee ballots to be returned to the Election Board?

All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Feb. 13. Allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the County Election Board.

5 Do mail-in absentee ballots have to be notarized?

With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned on time in order to be counted.

—James Beaty