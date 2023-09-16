5 THINGS TO KNOW: When and where are the next blood drives and can I donate?

Sep. 16—The Oklahoma Blood Institute gives information on upcoming blood drives around the area and the requirements to donate. More information can be found by visiting www.obi.org.

1 When are the next blood drives in the McAlester area?

Blood drives will be held on Sept. 25 at the Choctaw Nation Casino from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Northtown Church of Christ on Sept. 26 from 2-6 p.m.; Kiowa High School on Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and at Canadian High School on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2 Who is eligible to donate blood?

Anyone who is healthy and older than age 16 can give blood.

16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.

There is no upper age limit on blood donation. Senior citizens contribute greatly to the community's life-saving blood supply.

Although all blood types are needed, those with O-negative type blood are especially encouraged to donate.

3 Are there any medical conditions that will disqualify me from donating?

Many common medical conditions — like high blood pressure and diabetes — won't disqualify you from donating. As long as your condition is well-regulated, you can usually donate. Other conditions, like cancer, require a waiting period before donating. Cancer survivors can generally donate blood one year after being declared cancer free, although those who have had hematologic blood cancers like leukemia or lymphoma are permanently ineligible to donate.

4 What will I receive for my donation?

Donors will receive a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark "Got Guts?" T-shirt and a voucher for one free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

5 Are appointments needed?

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online by visiting www.obi.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777

—Derrick James