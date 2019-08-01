5 things we learned from the Detroit Democratic debates

The Detroit Democratic presidential debates are in the books.

Joe Biden showed some fight. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders defended their similar progressive worldviews from low-polling moderates who warned of “Fairy tale promises” and “wish-list economics.” And author Marianne Williamson, while still a fringe candidate, earned plenty of kudos (and Google searches) for some of her answers on reparations for slavery and environmental justice.

Here is what else we learned from two nights of the Detroit debates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

1. Joe Biden can take a punch, but he still has work to do.

From the moment he stepped on stage Wednesday, Biden seemed intent on sending the message that he was ready to tussle.

Biden at times looked like a deer-in-the-headlights at the Miami debate last month, coming under blistering attack by Sen. Kamala Harris for his past opposition to federally-mandated school busing and his relationship with two segregationist lawmakers he served with in the Senate.

The former vice president and leader in Democratic polls made it clear from the get-go in Detroit that this time he understood it was going to be a knife fight.

“Tonight, I think Democrats are expecting some engagement here,” Biden said in his opening statement. “And I expect we'll get it.”

He went after Harris early on over her version of Medicare for All that would be rolled out over a 10-year period.

“The senator’s had several plans so far, and anytime someone tells you you’re gonna get something good in 10 years, you should wonder why it takes 10 years,” Biden said. “If you notice, there’s no talk about the fact that the plan in 10 years will cost $3 trillion. You will lose your employer-based insurance.”

He also appeared ready when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand came after him about a 1981 editorial in which he wrote that expanding the childcare tax credit and allowing more women to work would subsidize "the deterioration of the family."

In his response to Gillibrand, Biden reminded her that she was full of praise for his dedication to equality at a 2015 Syracuse University event to raise awareness about campus sexual assault.

“I don’t know what’s happened except that you’re now running for president,” Biden fired back.

But he was less steady in his tough exchange with Sen. Cory Booker, who went after Biden for his role in advancing the 1994 crime bill that is widely cited as a prime factor in the mass incarceration of African Americans.

Biden tried to turn the tables on Booker, taking aim at him for the Newark Police Department embracing stop-and-frisk policies when Booker was mayor.

“If you want to compare records, and frankly I’m shocked that you do, I am happy to do that,” Booker retorted. “There’s a saying in my community: you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

But in the end, Biden showed he could both throw and take a punch.

It’s skill he’ll need to keep honing as long as he’s the Democratic frontrunner and will need to perfect should he win the nomination and get to the debate stage with President Trump.

From left, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock take the stage for the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.