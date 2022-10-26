5 things we learned about rising gun thefts in the Triangle and NC

The News & Observer recently published an extensive report on gun thefts in the Triangle and beyond. Here are five things we learned from our reporting:

▪ Gun thefts jumped in Raleigh last year – by 45% over 2020 – while thefts in Durham have climbed 20% in the past four years. In both places, guns taken from vehicles, many of them unlocked, drove the increases, police say. Durham police reports show many of the cars, trucks and the rest were are parked in front of residences.

▪ Experts say three things explain the increase: growth in the number of guns owned, carelessness by some owners and a loosening of restrictions on where people can carry firearms. North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature has made it easier for people to get guns and carry them to more public places, including bars, restaurants and playgrounds.

▪ Some research concludes that moves to increase gun access in mostly southern states are contributing to the recent rise in violent crime. A recent report by several researchers, including Duke University’s Philip Cook, found violent crime rising in large cities in states with fewer gun restrictions.

▪ Many gun owners aren’t recording serial numbers. That makes it difficult for police to return those weapons to their owners if they later turn up, or charge those found with the weapons. It is illegal to knowingly possess a stolen firearm. Durham County required residents to register handguns and their serial numbers for decades but state legislators eliminated that registry in 2014.

▪ Police are urging gun owners to check their cars and remove their firearms from vehicles before turning in for the night. If that’s not possible, gun owners need to place firearms in a gun safe or locked box in the trunk or a locked compartment, they say.