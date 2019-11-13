5 things to look for as public hearings begin in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – The House impeachment inquiry begins public hearings Wednesday after weeks of closed-door depositions investigating President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Much of the evidence gathering occurred behind closed doors, as three key committees gathered depositions from State Department and National Security Council officials. But now the entire House – and the country – will be able to watch as testimony unfolds.

Democrats suggest that Trump's demand that Ukraine investigate his rival while withholding nearly $400 million in military aid could warrant impeachment. During a July 25 call, Trump urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. But Trump has dismissed the investigation as a partisan "witch hunt" and said he was justified in fighting corruption in Ukraine.

The hearings will educate the American public about what happened in anticipation of a possible House vote on whether to impeach Trump. If the House adopts articles of impeachment, the Senate would hold a trial on whether to remove the president from office.

“In my view, the public hearings have the potential for significant impact,” said John Marston, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice at Foley Hoag LLP. “If the case is made clearly and with compelling evidence in the hearings, that can move the needle in the public, and that is what will drive the views of congress. So public hearings have the potential for significant, even determinative, impact as this moves forward.”

Two witnesses are scheduled Wednesday. Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, who told lawmakers about gradually learning about demands for investigations, first as a condition for a meeting between Trump and Zelensky and then as a condition to receive military aid. George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of State, raised concerns about Giuliani steering policy privately. The witness Friday is Marie Yovanovich, the former ambassador to Ukraine, who explained how Giuliani's criticism and pressure led to her ouster in April.

Here are five things to look for in the public hearings:

How far will GOP go defending Trump?

House Republicans unified in defending Trump against the Democratic rules for the impeachment inquiry. To this point, Republicans have focused their opposition to how the inquiry was conducted. Three key panels took depositions behind closed doors that other lawmakers couldn't attend. Then the House authorized public hearings with the support of just Democrats.

Trump said Saturday that there shouldn't be any hearings because there shouldn't be any investigation. He encouraged people to read the summary of his July 25 call with Zelensky rather than listen to witnesses with third-hand knowledge.

"There shouldn’t be anything. There shouldn’t be impeachment hearings, is what I said," Trump said. "This is a witch hunt at the highest level, and it's so bad for our country."

The approach of hearings focused attention on the president's actions, but some Republicans have said even if Trump's request for investigations was inappropriate, it doesn't merit impeachment.

Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee, said it was inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival. But Thornberry said the July 25 call sounded like how Trump talks regularly and shouldn't be grounds for impeachment.

"I believe it was inappropriate," Thornberry told ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday. "I do not believe it was impeachable."

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, also said a president shouldn't urge the investigation of a political rival, but that calls for impeachment were premature.

"I think if you're trying to get information on a political rival to use in a political campaign – is not something a president or any official should be doing," Hurd, a former CIA officer who serves on the Intelligence Committee, said on "Fox News Sunday." "I think everybody has – most Republicans have said that that would be a violation of the law."