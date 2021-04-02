5 Things To Negotiate at Your Job Other Than Salary

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

As the economy begins to expand a bit after the early contractions of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people find themselves back on the job market and ready to find a good fit. While a nice salary is typically top of mind for a job searcher, there are other equally important benefits to negotiate for when it comes to a new job. And the best time to negotiate for such things may just be the beginning of a job when employers are more likely to be open to wooing a good candidate they want to keep for the long haul.

According to Forbes, you should always negotiate for all the things you want, because if you don’t ask, you certainly won’t get what you want. Lead with confidence and let them know you’re someone worth fighting for. Here are five things to negotiate above and beyond salary when you’re on the job hunt.

Health and Retirement Benefits

With most asks, the best time to negotiate for what you’re after is upfront when you’re accepting a new job offer. Health benefits, which are becoming steeper for the average American, are an important thing to get clear on as soon as possible, including such things as COBRA benefits, in case of unemployment, and health savings accounts. Also, ask about pension plans or 401(k) plans. According to the website How Stuff Works, it’s best to be upfront with a new employer about the benefits that will help you be the best, most efficient employee possible, so don’t be afraid to ask.

A Better Title

If you can’t get a salary increase at a new job, but you can get a better title that will improve your resume, it’s worth negotiating for one. Titles can often be linked to salary levels, according to Fast Company. The right title can make you more appealing to a future employer, as well. Of course, you’ll probably have to prove the expertise to warrant the title change, but you wouldn’t be asking if you couldn’t prove you were worth it.

Home Office Setup

If the COVID-19 pandemic has changed anything, it’s how people work. With many industries shifting to telework, more people’s homes have become their offices. Unfortunately, not every home office is well equipped. Your employer may be motivated to help you outfit your home office with ergonomic essentials if you just remember to ask.

Transportation/Commuter Reimbursement

While many more people are working from home due to COVID-19, people still commute, and in the next year or so, more people might be returning to physical office spaces outside their home. Therefore, if your new job does or might include commuting, make sure to ask if there is any transportation reimbursement or stipend so that you don’t have to eat those costs. Be prepared to give your employer a clear breakdown of what your commuter costs include.

Vacation Benefits

We work hard all year in order to earn time away from our jobs. Getting more vacation time can make other sacrifices at a job worth it. The Bureau of Labor Statistics cites that Americans get, on average, eight to 10 vacation days per year (not counting federal holidays) after one full year of employment. A financial expert tells The Cut that you should negotiate more vacation time upfront when you first take a job. If your new job is offering less vacation time than your old job, you can ask for a match or negotiate for what they typically offer after employees work there longer by demonstrating your experience. And don’t forget to get it in writing.

