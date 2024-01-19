5 THINGS: Voter registration deadline for February elections

Jan. 19—Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information about voter registration.

1What is the latest date someone can apply for voter registration in time for the upcoming February 13 elections?

January 19, 2024 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the February 13, 2024 City of McAlester Ward 1 Primary and Special PSO Franchise Election, Krebs Public School and Frink-Chambers Public School Special Bond Election.

2 What are the qualifications to apply for voter registration?

People who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents and at least 17 1/2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

3 When is the absolute deadline for voter Registration Applications to arrive at the Election Board office?

Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight on Friday, January 19, 2024. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the February 13, 2024 Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

4 Where should the Voter Registration Applications be sent?

They can be brought to the temporary Pittsburg County Election Board Office, which is open from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center at 4500 W US Highway 270. Mailed applications should be sent to the County Election Board's permanent address at: Pittsburg County Election Board, 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101; McAlester OK 74501.

5 How will applicants know when their application is processed?

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.

6 How can applicants obtain a Voter Registration Application?

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.

Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.

For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.

— James Beaty