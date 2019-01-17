5 Things Wall Street Liked About Bank of America’s Earnings Report

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported earnings, and Wall Street smiled, sending shares up more than 8% on the day.

Investors have a lot to like in Bank of America's earnings report, but there were five things that have Wall Street's full attention.

1. Loan growth saves the year

Bank of America is massive, so large that it controls a low-double-digit share of the nation's deposits. Being big has its advantages, namely in helping the bank spread out its costs, but size has some disadvantages, too -- it's hard to grow a multitrillion-dollar asset base.

This quarter, Bank of America surprised the market by delivering a 1.9% increase in net loans quarter over quarter, which annualizes out to about 7.8%. That's a marked reversal from the first nine months of 2018, over which net loans decreased by about 0.6%.

Its global banking unit, which primarily lends to larger corporate customers, did much of the heavy lifting, as ending-period loans increased 3.8% quarter over quarter. Its consumer banking unit wasn't too far behind, as loans increased 2.5% quarter over quarter, resulting in a full year over which loans grew 4.9%, making it Bank of America's standout star.

Bank of America branch lobby. More

Image source: Bank of America.

2. Deposit costs are increasing, but slowly



Bank stocks plunged in the latter part of 2018 as long-term interest rates fell and short-term interest rates increased. For most banks, that's a problem because it forces them to pay more for deposits even as what they earn on their loan portfolios decreases, cutting into their margins. But Bank of America customers aren't particularly rate sensitive; otherwise they would have moved their accounts years ago.

That's helping Bank of America hold down its deposit costs even as rates on the short end of the yield curve are increasing. This quarter, Bank of America's interest-bearing deposits carried an average cost of 0.67% annually, up slightly from 0.55% in the third quarter and 0.32% a year ago. Approximately 31% of its deposits are non-interest bearing, meaning it doesn't pay so much as a dime in interest to those accounts.

Yet even though Bank of America is keeping most of the benefit of rising rates for itself, customers are depositing more with the bank. In the fourth quarter, average deposits increased 4% year over year. The bank is winning larger commercial and corporate customers, as average global banking deposits increased 9.1% year over year.

The big banks may get a lot of hate, but the reality is that they haul in an outsize share of new accounts. According to a Wall Street Journal story (subscription required), about 45% of new checking accounts opened in 2017 were opened at one of the biggest three U.S. national banks.

3. It has adequate reserves against loan losses

Cynical investors are quick to point out that a bank's earnings are, in any given quarter, nothing more than an estimate. And it's true -- a bank's earnings can be impacted in a meaningful way by a bank's best guess of how much money it will lose to loan losses. Setting aside too little for bad loans will result in a bigger profit today at the cost of smaller profits, or even losses, in the future.

Bank of America's fourth-quarter earnings beat wasn't accomplished with provision gamesmanship, though. The bank's allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans decreased only slightly, falling to 1.02% of outstanding loans, down from 1.05% of outstanding loans last quarter.