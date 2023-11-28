5 things to do this week: Holiday Lights, 'Wizard of Oz' and more

Nov. 28—By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Holiday Lights

Join the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village for Holiday Lights from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and stay for a soup and chili supper, carolers, make-and-take kids crafts, a holiday cookie sale, live music and a hot cocoa bar. All events are free with the exception of the soup and chili supper, which is $10 per adult and $4 for kids under 12.

2

Countdown to Christmas Potluck

Mark your calendars for the Potluck and Meet Santa event at the Freeborn American Legion from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. This is a potluck so bring your favorite dish to share! The event will be hosted by Megan Sorenson and sponsored by Arcadian Bank.

3

'Wizard of Oz'

It's that time again for the Albert Lea High School fall musical. This year's show is the "Wizard of Oz." Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

4

Holiday Gift Show and Flea Market

Join the Albert Lea Senior Center this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Holiday Gift Show and Flea Market at Skyline Plaza. Shop local and find the perfect gift for your friends and loved ones this year. Some of the items that will be for sale include antiques, toys, collectibles, vintage clothing, jewelry, comics, original art, books, knives and swords, tools, homemade goodies and more.

5

Lake Mills Winter Market

Come to the 2023 Legendary Lake Mills Winter Market on Saturday at the Lake Mills Middle School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be over 70 vendors selling handmade artisan crafts, art, food and more. Trinity Lutheran (ELCA) — Lake Mills, Wisconsin's Youth will sell concessions, so come hungry. Admission and parking are free.