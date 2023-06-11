5-time convicted Ga. felon pleads guilty to having wallet gun

A convicted felon in Macon has pleaded guilty to having a wallet gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said Johnny Carl Sanedfur, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and one count of possessing an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents Sandefur was first arrested in November 2022.

The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to conduct an arrest warrant for a person wanted for aggravated assault on a peace officer on Nov. 3, 2022, on Skipperton Road in Macon.

Both Sandefur and the person Macon authorities were trying to arrest were taken into custody, with possession of a .22 magnum derringer wallet gun, two knives, and methamphetamine.

Sandefur had active warrants for his arrest in Bibb and Houston counties at the time of the incident, in addition to multiple felony convictions for aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats, and theft by receiving.

The wallet gun was also unregistered which is required by federal law. Additionally, it is illegal for convicted felons to own guns.

“Violent criminal felons caught in possession of any firearm—especially highly concealable weapons like a wallet gun—will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we are working to bring repeat violent offenders to justice.”

Sandefur pleaded guilty on June 8, with sentencing scheduled to take place on Sept. 6. He will not be eligible for parole, according to the USAO.

Sandefur faces a maximum sentence of 15 years, with three more of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

