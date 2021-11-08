5 tips for coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) this winter
Therapist Jessica Brown shares five tips for coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder – otherwise known as SAD – this winter.
COVID-19 ravaged Heidi Ferrer’s body and soul for more than a year, and in May the “Dawson’s Creek” screenwriter killed herself in Los Angeles. She had lost all hope. “I’m so sorry,” she said in a goodbye video to her husband and son. “I would never do this if I was well. Please understand. Please forgive me.” Her husband, Nick Guthe, a writer and director, wanted to donate her body to science. But the hospital said it was not his decision to make because Ferrer, 50, had signed up to be an organ
After nearly losing his life to COVID-19, Ben Fisher has changed his mind about getting vaccinated against the virus.
Nutritionists and doctors agree that an anti-inflammatory diet based on whole foods can help improve your overall health and well-being. Here's how to try it.
Peripheral neuropathy affects 1-2% of the general population and 7% of those older than 50 years.
You’ve started your day with a cup of coffee for as long as you can remember. But maybe the...
Dua Lipa shows off her washboard abs in a neon green bra top in new Instagram photos. The singer says quick (but intense) HIIT sessions keep her in shape.
At age 41, he's now hitting multiple personal bests in the weight room.
Jim Lucero takes care of his wife, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 47. What he didn’t anticipate was how the disease would take over his life, too.
The aftermath of a common BPH procedure led to a severe urinary tract infection and ultimately sepsis for a Lake Worth Beach man.
Prairie Doc columnist Andrew Ellsworth reviews the symptoms of a heart struggling to keep up.
I was stunned to learn that my injured father-in-law was denied a private room — for an unvaccinated patient.
Vaccination, masking, legal action and ivermectin were among the topics discussed at the Florida Summit on COVID in Ocala.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesSingapore may be showing us the surprising way the pandemic could end in certain countries: with a surge in cases as the last restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools finally lift, but a wall of immunity that prevents those cases from landing in the hospital—or, worse, the morgue.But there’s a caveat. It might be difficult for countries with big anti-vaccine populations to duplicate Singapore’s approach, the United States include
A recurring theme during the pandemic is that we should 'follow the science.' But scientists advising the FDA and CDC have differed repeatedly about booster shots.
When you think about the various choices you make in life—from navigating relationships and family life to your career—you’re usually considering your own unique needs. So why should your weight-loss journey be...
A nasty cold hit New York City and much of the country this summer. It arrived just when life seemed good again. Or at least when life seemed like it maybe could become good again. It was that halcyon window of summer — after vaccine second doses but before “breakthrough” and “delta variant” had fully entered the lexicon. Remember? When gathering on streets and in warehouses and at bars seemed like it was permissible, maybe even emotionally healthy? When, as this publication put it, “New York Fe
The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate is a serious overreach that will inflict further harm on an already hobbled economy.
If you're super busy but want to stay fit, the key is to follow the basics.
Vimal Patel tells Men's Health how training with Ultimate Performance Dubai has helped him lose 60 pounds, lower his body fat percentage and build lean muscle.
Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe report record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases elsewhere and many countries resume trade and tourism. Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.