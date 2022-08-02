5 tips to get the most out of a tank of gas

Reuters

Dubai's Emirates plans to reduce flights to Nigeria this month due to troubles repatriating revenue from Africa's most populous nation, according to a letter sent to the government and seen by Reuters. Emirates plans to cut the number of flights to Lagos to seven from 11 by mid-August, the letter said, adding it had $85 million stuck in the country as of July, a figure that had been rising by $10 million per month. "We have no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria," it said in a letter to aviation minister Hadi Sirika dated July 22.