5 tips to get the most out of a tank of gas
You can't control gas prices, but you can be smarter when it's time to head to the pump.
In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial...
Russia is "hurt the most" in the long run by shifting natural-gas supply chains, study authors from Yale University wrote in a July 20 analysis.
To address productivity issues, Sundar Pichai also launched a company initiative called "Simplicity Sprint" during an all-hands meeting, per CNBC.
“What we would like to build in the United States is a massive manufacturing facility,” a senior executive told the Idaho Statesman.
TOKYO (Reuters) -A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed on Tuesday. The investigative committee tasked by truck and bus maker Hino Motors Ltd blamed the scandal on an environment where engineers did not feel able to challenge superiors, in a rare criticism of corporate culture in Japan. The committee, composed of lawyers and a corporate adviser, was set up by Hino this year after it admitted to falsifying data related to emissions and fuel performance of four engines.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champagne bottles. But any bubbly probably ought to stay on ic
Question: After our first financial adviser retired, we picked a new one recommended by her to continue our relationship with the firm. Yes, our advisor is a top performer, but like everyone, our portfolio is taking a big hit this year and the fee will be well over $20,000. The 10 or 15 times the original annual flat fee has me questioning if we are in the right relationship.
GM's rebate for recent Bolt buyers seems generous at face value, but those who cash in will have to waive their right to sue for issues related to the battery defect.
India is rolling out an Open Network for Digital Commerce that will allow local convenience stores to bid for business on eBay and Amazon.
Gazprom's July output was 774 million cubic meters a day — 14% lower on-month, according to Bloomberg. Output this year so far is 12% lower on-year.
(Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationBiden Team Tri
Dubai's Emirates plans to reduce flights to Nigeria this month due to troubles repatriating revenue from Africa's most populous nation, according to a letter sent to the government and seen by Reuters. Emirates plans to cut the number of flights to Lagos to seven from 11 by mid-August, the letter said, adding it had $85 million stuck in the country as of July, a figure that had been rising by $10 million per month. "We have no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria," it said in a letter to aviation minister Hadi Sirika dated July 22.
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.
Exclusive: The City of Rock Hill in recently-filed legal documents has asked to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by York County against the City of Rock Hill and companies owned by David Tepper.
As Americans experience continued pain at the pump due to high gas prices, some are hoping to make the switch to electric vehicles. But, with prices on the rise, buying an electric vehicle just isn't...
(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s presidential palace in Berlin is no longer lit at night, the city of Hanover is turning off warm water in the showers of its pools and gyms, and municipalities across the country are preparing heating havens to keep people safe from the cold. And that’s just the beginning of a crisis that will ripple across Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and
A tech worker's video about job perks sparked a debate on social media.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.
Not all side hustles are created equal. While some jobs on the side can make you rich -- or least help you earn a nice chunk of change in a reasonable amount of time -- others are notorious for doing...
(Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Come