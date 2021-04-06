5 tips from organizing pro Jamie Hord on keeping your home neat

Leigh Harrington
·4 min read
From mastering closets and containers to knowing when it&#x002019;s time to donate
From mastering closets and containers to knowing when it’s time to donate

Jamie Hord knows how to keep things neat and has been doing so at the helm of her New York City metro-area professional organizing company, Horderly, for the last six years. Hord birthed Horderly with her husband Fillip out of a passion for organization and a desire to help others “maximize space in areas that seem overcrowded and impossible to declutter.”

Her attempts to cull the chaos of household stuff is noble and in the footsteps of the greats who came before: Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, and, more recently, The Home Edit.

Keeping your home neat and tidy is not at all easy, especially when you have a busy schedule, kids, pets, or a shopping habit. A UCLA study found that three out of every four American household garages are so crammed with stuff that there’s no room for a car. A National Association of Productivity & Organizing (NAPO) survey found that 78% of Americans are overwhelmed by and can’t deal with all their clutter.

Perhaps this is why. “Making the choice to flip your household upside down to start your organizing journey can be a big decision,” says Hord. “We always remind clients that it gets worse before it gets better!”

Clutter-free, streamlined, and more functional are pillars of Hord’s organizational methodology, and we say, shoot high. She shares a few tricks to help you get to your 2021 home goals.

1. Streamline hangers

"Shop your closet" with ease and access.
"Shop your closet" with ease and access.

“Whether it’s a coat closet in the main hall, kids rooms, or the master closet, streamlining your hangers is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to get your closets organized,” Hord says. “It’s not only aesthetically pleasing, but the slim design on our favorite hangers allows for more space on the hanging rod—your closet won’t feel cramped anymore!”

Hord’s pro tip: If you have a chrome hanging rod, Horderly suggests getting hangers with a chrome hook so that they are easier to slide back and forth to “shop your closet.”

2. Treat dry cleaning like groceries

Put your dry cleaning back where it belongs.
Put your dry cleaning back where it belongs.

“After picking up your dry cleaning,” Hord recommends, “once you get home, immediately take your clothes out of the dry cleaning bag, swap the cleaner’s wire hanger out for one of your streamlined hangers, and place the clothing items back in their proper place in your closet. This not only makes your routine easier, but it will save you so much time in the long run when you’re in need of each item that you’re looking for.”

3. Keep the best, donate the rest

Utilize the "one in, one out" rule.
Utilize the "one in, one out" rule.

As part of the organizing process, Horderly works with its clients to “edit” their belongings, in other words deciding which items to keep, donate, and throw away.

Hord says, “Horderly encourages clients to keep the best of the best. If you have eight white T-shirts, consider letting a few go, and keep the ones that are the best.”

Hord’s pro tip: When you’re bringing a new item into your home, whether it is a piece of clothing, or something for your household, live by the “one in, one out” rule. Once your new purchase makes it home, choose another item to toss or donate. This ensures your space remains clutter-free.

4. Use containers as limits

Don't overflow your bins.
Don't overflow your bins.

“Use containers and bins throughout your home to set limits on what you purchase,” suggests Hord. “In your kitchen, create a snack bin, and don’t let it overflow. In your closet, use bins to set limits on accessories. If your scarf collection is overflowing in its bin, it’s time to edit down your scarves.”

Hord’s pro tip: I also love using bins for cards and mementos to make sure they’re stored safely.

5. Don’t forget the back of the door

Utilize space by adding storage to the back of doors.
Utilize space by adding storage to the back of doors.

“As you organize your new space, don’t forget to utilize the back of the door as a storage solution,” advises Hord. “Whether it’s in your bathroom to store toiletries and beauty products, in your pantry to store backup bulk spices and foods, or in a hall closet to create a pet storage station, there are many ways to utilize the back of the door to declutter your home.”

