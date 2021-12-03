5 tips to prep for the cold weather

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Axios
Astonishing early winter heat grips U.S., Canada and shatters records
A widespread and intense heatwave is roasting large portions of the U.S. and Canada, shattering daily and monthly temperature records. Why it matters: Winter is the fastest-warming season across the U.S., and the lingering warmth is shortening the snow season in places like Colorado and Montana, where mountain snowpack is a critical source of water during the summer months. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: On Wed
- AccuWeather
Back-to-back storms to help replenish snowpack in Northwest
AccuWeather meteorologists say a shift in the storm track across the northwestern United States will allow storms to trek farther south and target areas that largely missed out on the barrage of drenching, warm storms that produced disastrous flooding in parts of the region and British Columbia, Canada, last month. This shift in the stormy pattern will also bring the return of colder air which will allow a significant amount of snow to reach the mountains with snowflakes possible at lower elevat
- People
Hawaii Just Received a Rare Blizzard Warning — and Meteorologists Are Shocked: 'Wow!'
Portions of the Big Island of Hawaii are expected to see 12 inches or more of snow from the unusual weather event
- AccuWeather
Where's the snow? Snow coverage in US for early December lowest in 18 years
U.S. snow depth on December 2, shown each year from 2003 to 2021. (NWS) It's December, for those of you who don't own calendars. But our calendarless neighbors can be excused for thinking it may be November or even October based on the current color of their grass. Americans from the Pacific to the Atlantic are putting up Christmas lights and lighting menorah candles without the usual wintry scene-setter - wintry, white, blanketing snow. So where's it at? Well, almost nowhere in the United State
- Great Falls Tribune
25 structures lost, no loss of life in Denton fire
The fire was first reported Tuesday in neighboring Judith Basin County and spread into Fergus County.
- Bloomberg
Farm Animals Died by the Hundreds of Thousands in Canada Floods
(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of livestock have perished in floodwaters in Canada’s westernmost province, the British Columbia government said Thursday.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesBack-to-back deluges from atmospheric rivers have damaged major
- Raleigh News and Observer
Here’s what caused ongoing fire that has burned 1,050 acres on Pilot Mountain in NC
The culprit responsible remains unidentified.
- Deming Headlight
New Mexico Dept. of Agriculture reminds public of pecan regulations
New Mexico Dept. of Agriculture reminds public of pecan regulations
- USA TODAY Opinion
USA TODAY investigation reveals a stunning shift in the way rain falls in America
"East of the Rockies, more rain is falling, and it’s coming in more intense bursts. In the West, people are waiting longer to see any rain at all."
- Autoblog
This all-electric snow thrower is available at a hefty 36% off for a limited time
A good snow thrower can make your life a lot easier. If you've ever considered picking up a snow thrower in the past, this deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for. This Snow Joe 21-inch snow thrower has over 3,600 Amazon ratings with a total review score of 4.3 out of 5.
- The Weather Network
Aerial view of the B.C. floods highlights extreme weather in Canada
Photographer Martin Gregus offers up a novel perspective on the human connection to extreme weather events that all too often transform people’s lives.
- Associated Press
Study: Climate change not causing Madagascar drought, famine
World Weather Attribution, which does real time studies of extreme weather throughout the world, examined the drought, which has left Madagascar with 60% of its normal rainfall from July 2019 to June 2021. The group found no statistically significant fingerprint of human-caused climate change.
- Storyful
Wildfire Destroys Dozens of Structures in Montana Town
A wildfire tore through the small town of Denton, Montana, destroying dozens of structures on December 1, local media reported.According to the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, 25 residences in the town were a “total loss.”This footage, uploaded by the sheriff’s office on December 1, shows flames engulfing buildings, as well as a large smoke plume wafting over the area.The fire was 10,644 acres (16.6 square miles) as of December 2. Credit: Fergus County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
- Great Falls Tribune
Every firefighter called to Gibson Flats Fire, one of most destructive fires in Great Falls history
The Gibson Flats Fire can now be counted as one of the most destructive wildfire events within recent memory in Great Falls.
- NBC News
An 'island has emerged': Coastal species discovered thriving on Great Pacific Garbage Patch, scientists say
Coastal marine species carried out to sea on debris are not only surviving, they’re colonizing the high seas and making new communities on the floating plastic
- Associated Press
Famously soggy Seattle sees its wettest fall on record
Seattle, a city known for soggy weather, has seen its wettest fall on record. The National Weather Service says 19.04 inches (48.4 centimeters) of rain fell between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, breaking a record set in 2006. A series of wet storms caused by so-called “atmospheric rivers” pounded the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flooding and damage.
- Axios
Winter starts out frigid in Western Europe, squeezing natural gas supplies
Across a large swath of Europe, from Scandinavia to the U.K. south into France, Spain and Germany, temperatures have been unusually cold as winter gets underway, and they're about to plunge further.Why it matters: The cold snap is the opposite of what policymakers have been hoping for, given that Europe entered the 2021-22 winter season with the least amount of natural gas on hand in at least a decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The colder-than-aver
- San Luis Obispo Tribune
Diablo Canyon is closing soon. Here’s why the Biden administration wants it open
Now the Biden administration is pushing the idea that PG&E’s Diablo Canyon power plant should stay open, after all.
- Motley Fool
U.S. and China Finally Agree on Something, and It's Not Good for Crypto Miners
Crypto miners require energy. A lot of energy. Regulators are starting to get on the same page regarding the consequences of crypto mining.
- LA Times
A 'no snow' California could come sooner than you think
New research has found that winters of low snow, or even no snow, could become a regular occurrence in California in as little as 35 years.