5 Tips for Retirees Dealing With a Falling Stock Market

What should you do if you're retired and the stock market keeps dropping? Retirees -- and everyone else -- experienced a taste of that just a short while ago when the S&P 500 plummeted in December 2018, marking the worst December since the 1930s. Volatility is part of investing because markets are cyclical, frequently rising and falling. So even though the market headed up again in early 2019, retirees must be prepared to brace for a falling market.

Since 1950, there has been a stock market correction of 10% or more every 1.86 years, on average. And since 1975, investors have seen six corrections of 20% or more. Even with these corrections, the stock market gains an average of 7% over the long term. But that's an average; meaning the good times balance out the down months or whole down years. Here are five tips to help you face times when the stock market is down while you're retired.

Stock market chart, showing undulating graph lines. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

1. Plan rather than panic

What should retirees do if the markets start falling and the decline lasts long term? Follow one of the stock market's most golden adages: Don't panic.

Panic selling doesn't help anyone avoid being ravaged by a sinking market. Remember, no one can time the market or predict market downturns with any success. Panic selling could result in your unloading shares at precisely the point when the stock enters a long-term bull run -- and hurt your portfolio's chance of benefiting from the upside. Even in the short-term, if you sell 100 shares of company X in a panic only to see the price soar the next day, you lose your chance to make up the losses.

The antidote to panic is having a plan. Investors of all ages need to plan, of course, but it's even more important for retirees. Retired people need to set up a plan to prudently protect their portfolio from bear markets, while maximizing exposure to robust and growing markets as much as possible.

Younger people can build portfolios heavily invested in stocks because they have a very long-term horizon for their returns to recover from bear markets and keep on ticking upward. A 25-year-old investing for retirement has 40 years left to invest in the stock market -- and may have 60 years or more. A 70-year-old stuck in a stock market correction doesn't have the same chance of recovering losses.

The other reason it's a bit different for retirees? If the start of your retirement coincides with the arrival of a bear market, it can have a long-term negative impact on your retirement portfolio.

The 4% rule is a widely used benchmark of how much you can safely withdraw from your retirement savings each year without running out during your lifetime.

Using this rule, let's illustrate how a drop in the market impacts the income of retirees: You've saved $250,000 in stocks for retirement and you plan to withdraw 4% annually, or $10,000, in retirement. But if a 20% bear market occurs in the first year, suddenly, $50,000 is snatched from your accounts. Your portfolio nest egg now stands at $200,000, and your annual 4% withdrawal is just $8,000. If you're caught in a multi-year bear market and your stock portfolio drops 20% again, it will stand at merely $160,000. That annual 4% withdrawal would get you only $6,400 per year -- far less than your initial nest egg would have provided.