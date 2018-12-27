5 Tools for Improving Your Finances in 2019

Managing your finances is hard. Even if you’re lucky enough to have a naturally fiscal mind, it still helps to have a set of skills and tools that can be used to save more money for the future, invest more wisely in up-and-coming technologies, and harness the latest financial trends having to do with money management and predictive modeling. These eLearning bundles will help you do just that, and they’re all available at a significant discount for a limited time.
The Personal Finance Collection
$60
Through four courses and over 100 in-depth lessons, these two titans of financial planning walk you through everything you need to know in order to eliminate debt, optimize your income, and plan for retirement. Regardless of your specific financial goals, you’ll walk away from this comprehensive bundle having learned how to budget for a wide range of future possibilities, bring new money into your business by cost-cutting and negotiating, invest more wisely by diversifying your assets, and much more. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to get an additional 19 percent off.
"Wall Street Training" Course Bundle
$89
You don’t need to invest thousands of dollars and just as many hours in a business school education in order to get the skills you need to take advantage of the stock market. With three courses and over fifteen hours of content, this bundle will teach you how to explore financial ratios like liquidity and asset management, navigate the more complex elements of things like 10K filings, create powerful projection models that can help you budget and save money across the board, and more. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to get an additional 19 percent off.
The Complete Cryptocurrency Investment Bundle
$24
Financial analysts agree that the future of finance will likely be defined by cryptocurrencies, and this investment bundle will show you how to take advantage of this exciting and increasingly lucrative frontier through five courses and over 100 comprehensive lessons. Regardless of your experience with cryptocurrencies, you’ll learn how to make trades, anticipate trends, build predictive models that will save you thousands of dollars, and more. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to get an additional 19 percent off.
The Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle
With over 40 hours of instruction led by industry experts, this accounting bootcamp will help you save money and invest more wisely in both the short- and long-term. There are sections that focus on how to reconcile payments in different environments, how to integrate your accounts in order to streamline payments and withdrawals, how to employ a variety of powerful forecasting techniques that will improve financial decision making, and more. Pay only what you want, and if that’s less than the average price paid you’ll still take home something great. Beat the average price and you take home the entire bundle.
CoinKeeper Platinum Subscriptions
$40
Last but certainly not least, these subscriptions will help you manage your finances, set detailed budgets, and plan for a healthier financial future-through tools that help you set realistic monthly budgets, monitor your expenditures using tags, set spending limits, and track your finances through a drag and drop, coin-based system. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to get an additional 19 percent off.
