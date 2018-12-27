5 Tools for Improving Your Finances in 2019

From Popular Mechanics

Managing your finances is hard. Even if you’re lucky enough to have a naturally fiscal mind, it still helps to have a set of skills and tools that can be used to save more money for the future, invest more wisely in up-and-coming technologies, and harness the latest financial trends having to do with money management and predictive modeling. These eLearning bundles will help you do just that, and they’re all available at a significant discount for a limited time.

The Personal Finance Collection

Through four courses and over 100 in-depth lessons, these two titans of financial planning walk you through everything you need to know in order to eliminate debt, optimize your income, and plan for retirement. Regardless of your specific financial goals, you’ll walk away from this comprehensive bundle having learned how to budget for a wide range of future possibilities, bring new money into your business by cost-cutting and negotiating, invest more wisely by diversifying your assets, and much more. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to get an additional 19 percent off.

"Wall Street Training" Course Bundle

You don’t need to invest thousands of dollars and just as many hours in a business school education in order to get the skills you need to take advantage of the stock market. With three courses and over fifteen hours of content, this bundle will teach you how to explore financial ratios like liquidity and asset management, navigate the more complex elements of things like 10K filings, create powerful projection models that can help you budget and save money across the board, and more. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to get an additional 19 percent off.

The Complete Cryptocurrency Investment Bundle