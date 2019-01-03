The 5 Top Marijuana Value Stocks in 2019

The marijuana industry had what can only be described as an odd year in 2018. In one sense, it gained legitimacy like never before with Canada choosing to legalize recreational marijuana, and a handful of U.S. states also giving cannabis the green light in some capacity.

Then again, after years of big gains, marijuana stock investors weren't able to participate in this good news in 2018. Most pot stocks ended the year lower by a double-digit percentage, with some losing more than half of their value.

The top value pot stocks for the new year

As we enter the new year, one thing is certain: The way Wall Street and investors analyze marijuana stocks has changed forever. Now that cannabis is legal in Canada, and a growing number of countries worldwide allow its medical use, operating results actually matter. This means marijuana stocks that can "deliver the green" should outperform those that continue to burn through their precious cash.

Using forward price-to-earnings multiples as the basis of value, and taking into account that profitability could be skewed positively or negatively by International Financial Reporting Standards, the following five pure-play marijuana stocks offer the best value proposition in 2019.

The Supreme Cannabis Company: Forward P/E of 13.1

Interestingly enough, the marijuana stock with the most intriguing value proposition based on forward P/E is a company that's probably not even on the radars of most investors: The Supreme Cannabis Company (NASDAQOTH: SPRWF).

The reason you haven't heard about The Supreme Cannabis Company is pretty simple: It's not a major cannabis grower. With at least 10 producers set for what looks to be in excess of 100,000 kilograms (about 220,000 pounds) of peak annual production, companies that aren't on track to reach 100,000 kilograms are getting lost in the shuffle. Supreme Cannabis Co. has one key facility, known as 7ACRES, that'll span 342,000 square feet and likely produce around 50,000 kilograms per year when at full capacity.

Though Supreme Cannabis could miss out on lucrative long-term supply deals as a smaller player, its focus on a single site of premium, high-yield flower should lead to very low costs, and therefore above-average operating margins. In 2019, Supreme Cannabis will be focused on building up its 7ACRES premium recreational cannabis brand, as well as moving into international markets, as evidenced by its December partnership with Khalifa Kush Enterprises.

At just 13 times forward earnings, this marijuana small cap could be worth a closer look.

