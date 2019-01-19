The 5 Top-Performing S&P 500 Stocks of 2018

Last year was a roller-coaster ride for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). The market index hit record highs late last year before falling into correction territory, then ended the year down more than 6%. Many of the companies that make up the storied index saw similar trajectories.

That doesn't mean that every stock ended in the red, however, as the top performers beat the market by a wide margin. Let's take a look at the top five stocks in the S&P 500 as measured by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

AMD Radeon Instinct GPU. More

AMD Radeon Instinct GPU. Image source: AMD.

1. Advanced Micro Devices: Up 80%

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) experienced the same turbulence as the overall market, but finished the year strong as the best-performing stock in the S&P 500. Customers were snapping up its Ryzen desktop processors and EPYC server chips. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) found strong demand in a wide variety of use cases including gaming, cloud computing, and data centers. AMD also benefited from the cryptocurrency boom in early 2018, though that came to an end in the back half of the year.

AMD hasn't yet reported the results of its final quarter for 2018, as of this writing. For the first nine months of the year, AMD grew revenue to $1.9 billion, up 29% year over year, while expanding its gross margin to 38% from 34%. Net income grew to $299 million compared to a loss of $14 million in the prior-year period.

Female doctor cupping a plastic heart More

Growing adoption of ABIOMED heart pumps drove gains. Image source: Getty Images.

2. ABIOMED: Up 73%

ABIOMED (NASDAQ: ABMD) had a banner year as well, though at one point the stock was up well over 100%. What drove its impressive gains? The maker of minimally invasive Impella heart pumps continues to gain converts, as the company's data shows that use of the device results in shorter hospital stays and lower readmission rates. A recent study showed that the Impella increased survival rates by 24% in patients with cardiogenic shock. Penetration rates in the U.S. continue to rise, and the company is continuing its push into international markets.

In its 2019 fiscal second quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, 2018, ABIOMED grew revenue to $362 million, up 37% year over year; but its profits were what really shined, topping $140 million, up more than 126% compared to the prior-year quarter. This marks the third consecutive quarter of triple-digit net income gains. The reorder rate of its Impella heart pump continues to be strong at around 100%.