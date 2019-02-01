5 Top Stocks to Buy in February

January has been a strong month for the stock market, with most major indices rebounding sharply from their late 2018 slump. However, there are still some compelling bargains to be found.

Here's why five of our contributors think Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), Hess (NYSE: HES), IBM (NYSE: IBM), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) are some of the best stocks to buy in February.

Two big wins for this highly profitable bank

Matt Frankel, CFP (Synchrony Financial): Synchrony Financial is a leader in both store credit cards and high-yield online savings accounts, and its business is firing on all cylinders. Loan balances grew by 14% over the past year, and the bank's efficiency and 16% net interest margin would make most financial institutions jealous.

In addition, Synchrony investors just got answers to two big lingering questions stemming from the loss of Walmart as a co-branding partner in mid-2018.

First, it was just revealed that Sam's Club will continue to be a Synchrony partner. That makes the loss of Walmart a bit more palatable, as it's certainly easier to replace lost revenue from one major partner instead of two. Second, and perhaps more significantly, Walmart agreed to drop the $800 million lawsuit it had filed against Synchrony, which was alleging mismanagement of the co-branded credit card product.

As a result of these two developments, and because it's selling its Walmart loan portfolio to Capital One, Synchrony is releasing about $500 million in loss reserves, which can now be used to help grow the business.

The best part is that even after the post-news pop, Synchrony trades for just 6.8 times forward earnings, so this highly profitable financial institution is still a compelling bargain.

An oil company worth owning

Todd Campbell (Hess): Oil prices nosedived in the final months of 2018, thanks to greater supply that resulted from allowing countries to import crude from Iran, and oil stocks crashed as a result. There's no telling where oil prices are heading from here, but some of these energy stocks are offering investors an intriguing opportunity to buy, including Hess.

This company is a few years into a major restructuring that's included ditching mature, slow-growing fields in places like the North Sea, spinning off infrastructure assets, paying down debt, cutting costs, and ramping up production in the Bakken Shale.

A decision to increase the number of rigs operating in the profit-friendly Bakken helped production there to increase to an average 118,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Q3 from 103,000 in the same quarter in 2017. Hess thinks Bakken production will exceed 135,000 boepd in 2019 and that it could reach 200,000 by 2021. If that happens, it would translate into $1 billion in free cash flow annually for the company beyond 2020, at $60-per-barrel West Texas Intermediate prices.

An even bigger opportunity for Hess may exist offshore from Guyana, where it owns 30% of the Stabroek block, a massive field with 5 billion discovered barrels of oil equivalent that should enter production in 2020. Production there and in the Bakken has Hess thinking it can grow production by over 10% compounded annually through 2025.