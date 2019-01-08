5 Top Stocks to Buy in January

Happy New Year, everyone! Was one of your New Year's resolutions to be a better investor in 2019? After a tough final month of 2018 where the S&P 500 dropped 9.18%, January is looking like a good month to get started by buying great businesses that are now selling for less than what they were a few months ago.

The key phrase there is "buying great businesses." To quote Warren Buffett, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." So we asked a select handful of our Motley Fool contributors to highlight a great business they think investors should buy in January. Here's why they picked Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN), and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP).

Jar of coins with a "Plan for 2019" label. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Buy it like Buffett

Dan Caplinger (Berkshire Hathaway): It isn't often that you get to pick up shares of Warren Buffett's company at a bargain price. But right now many short-term traders aren't happy with how Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of publicly traded stocks has performed, and they're punishing the stock to such an extent that it's fallen to highly attractive levels.

The most visible issue that Berkshire has seen lately has been the fall in shares of Apple. The iDevice giant has struggled in the face of slowing growth, and its recent revenue warning sent Apple stock to its lowest level. As of last September, Berkshire already owned about 250 million shares of Apple, and it's entirely possible that Buffett has made further purchases since then.

Because accounting rules now force Berkshire to recognize market-based changes in the value of its stock portfolio quarterly, most analysts expect the Buffett-led company to post big losses in its fourth-quarter results. That's sent some shareholders into a panic. Yet the decline in the share price has pushed Berkshire's valuation to below 1.3 times its book value, which is rare. Even if the insurance giant's book value falls somewhat in the coming quarters, the hit is likely to be far smaller than the market anticipates -- and that makes now a great time to look at Berkshire as a big potential long-term winner for your stock portfolio.

Big opportunities in beaten-down hotel stocks

Matt Frankel, CFP (Apple Hospitality REIT): Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have actually held up quite well for the most part during the recent market weakness. One notable exception is hotel REITs, many of which have been pummeled over the past couple of months.

The reason for the dismal performance? Unlike most other types of commercial real estate, hotels depend greatly on the strength of the economy. And, since the root cause of the recent market decline is fears of a global slowdown and possible U.S. recession, it makes sense that hotel stocks would take a hit.

Whether you think a slowdown is coming or not, there are some rock-solid hotel REITs that should hold up fine. Apple Hospitality REIT is one that's climbed toward the top of my watch list recently. The company is a hotel owner-operator, but with a very specific focus.

Specifically, Apple Hospitality REIT focuses on "select service" properties, which essentially means mid-market hotels. Courtyard by Marriott and Homewood Suites are two well-known examples of brands that are in the company's portfolio. During tough times, these hotels tend to hold up better than most for a couple of reasons. First, they tend to get lots of revenue from business travelers, which is less recession-prone than, say, vacationing families. And, in tough times, mid-market hotels do lose some customers but also tend to gain some customers who would generally go to higher-end properties but are trying to cut back.