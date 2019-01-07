5 Top Stocks to Gain From Stellar Jobs Report

Renewed vigor of the economy has aided the major bourses bounce back from their worst two-day start to a year since 2000. The labor market added jobs at a good clip in December and dismissed fears of major slowdown for the U.S. economy. Let us, thus, look at stocks that can make the most of the blockbuster jobs report and scale north.

Here’s Proof the Labor Market is on Fire

The U.S. economy continues to be one of the world’s most powerful employment generating machines. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the economy added 312,000 new jobs in December, exceeding analysts’ estimates of around 182,000. The surge in hiring was the biggest in 10 months, underscoring the fact that the American economy remains robust despite recent market turbulence. By the way, this also marked the second-highest number of job additions during any month of the Trump administration.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Employers added 2.6 million jobs in 2018, more than 2.2 million added in 2017. Hiring in October and November were also way more than earlier reported, with 58,000 new jobs added to the 2018 total. Such a feat was achieved despite questions about employers’ ability to find skilled labor and headwinds associated with slowdown in cyclical part of the economy, including housing.

The jobless rate, in the meantime, ticked up to 3.9% from 3.7%. However, it still continues to languish at historically low levels. The real unemployment rate, including those who are underemployed and discouraged, also known as the U6 rate, went up slightly to 7.6%, but that’s still well below the 9.3% level when President Trump took office.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

More Jobs Lure People In to Labor Force: Staffing to Shine

Such a strong month of hiring has resulted in the labor force participation rate to increase to 63.1%, matching the highest level reached since September 2013. This surely bodes well for staffing companies. Additionally, the Conference Board’s Employment Trends Index was 110.41 in November. Compared with the year-ago level, the index shows a jump of 4.4%.

In fact, Gad Levanon, chief economist, North America, at the Conference Board had said that “at least through the middle of December (when the employment numbers were collected), there were no signs that employers are slowing down at all.”